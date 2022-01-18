Seasoned Channel and Sales Executive Ben Chou Joins Forty8Fifty Labs

"It's an honor to be welcoming a visionary leader with such great background and experience," said Steve Bishop, Executive Director of Forty8Fifty Labs and CTO of its parent company Veristor . "Ben's track record of sales and business development through tried-and-true strategies will drive even more growth for Forty8Fifty Labs. His depth of experience, particularly with within the Atlassian ecosystem, is a perfect fit to support and accelerate our continued growth in DevOps, IT Service Management, and Work Management."

In his new role as Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Chou will help Forty8Fifty Labs build the strategy to drive new levels of growth. Chou most recently was Senior Director of Global Alliances and Business Development at Contegix, where he was responsible for global channel strategy, sales leadership, and partner strategy. Prior to Contegix, he served the last seven years in business development and channel roles with companies including Risklens Inc., and Nexus Systems, Inc. where he developed and drove strategies that achieved impressive growth. He has also held various sales and sales leadership positions with Anybill Financial Services and Rational Software. Chou holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from University of Maryland, College Park.

"Forty8Fifty Labs has built a robust platform for sales growth and development as it capitalizes on the high need for agile solutions that can adapt, on demand, with changing business requirements," said Chou. "I'm so thrilled to be joining this incredible team. I plan to bring my years of previous experience of helping organizations double and triple their growth and do the same here. By working together to create actionable strategies and plans, we'll see a new level of success, leading with Forty8Fifty's Atlassian expertise."

Ben Chou's position as Vice President of Sales and Business Development is effective immediately.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is an expert in designing agile collaboration, lean IT Service Management (ITSM), and DevOps solutions that empower teams to innovate and operate at the velocity of business. Working to help organizations team better across silos, deliver software faster, secure environments more reliably, and migrate development to the cloud with confidence, Forty8Fifty Labs is the go-to resource for cross-team software innovation. A division of Veristor Systems, Forty8Fifty Labs is an Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner that brings IT tools and people together for the technology agility that fuels rapid success. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

