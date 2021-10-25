Seasoned Channel Executive Ryan Grant Joins ESET as V.P. of Sales

"We are a channel first organization and see significant opportunity in further leveraging the channel overall; as such, it was important to identify leadership with extensive channel experience. Ryan has a long and distinguished track record driving business results, and we know he is the right person to lead our sales team and serve our partners," said Brent McCarty, president of ESET North America. "ESET's award-winning security solutions and wide portfolio of products are designed to help our customers achieve their business goals easily, and with Ryan at the helm of our sales division, our customers and partners will continue to benefit from our quality products and security expertise."

Grant has broad experience in leading large channel teams skilled at lead generation, reseller recruitment, sales, business development, partner programs, channel marketing, product merchandising and pricing strategies. His business expertise in channel sales includes enterprise, managed service providers (MSPs), mid-tier resellers, SMB resellers and eTail. Grant will be based out of ESET's U.S. headquarters in San Diego.

"I am thrilled to be joining the ESET team, which has been at the forefront of innovation in cybersecurity for over 30 years," said Grant. "We are living in an era where threat activity continues to constantly grow and evolve, and companies must be on the defensive. With its excellent products and commitment to research and development, ESET is leading the way in helping to keep businesses of all kinds safe and secure."

ESET's partner program, designed to support MSPs, VARs and distributors, offers a suite of cybersecurity solutions – including endpoint and file server security, full disk encryption, cloud sandbox and awareness training – with a low-system impact, top detection rates and easy installation. Its broad array of benefits and resources includes expert guidance in marketing, marketing development funds, volume incentive rebates, deal registration, sales tools, and great incentive programs.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

