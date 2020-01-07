Seasoned Franchise Veteran Mike Rotondo Named CEO Of Dallas-Based Altitude Trampoline Park

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NRD Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Atlanta, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Rotondo as CEO of Altitude Trampoline Park effective immediately.

Rotondo brings extensive franchise and brand building experience to the global family entertainment company, headquartered in Southlake, Texas. He is the former CEO of Edible Arrangements, where he led all franchise and company operations for the 1100+ unit system. Prior to Edible Arrangements, Rotondo was the CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, the 675 unit smoothie and sandwich chain based in Atlanta, GA. During Rotondo's tenure, the brand experienced significant growth as unit-level revenues doubled and franchise owners added over 400 new units. Product innovation, franchisee collaboration and an 'anything is possible approach' are the cornerstones of his leadership style. Rotondo has also held various leadership roles at Wendy's, Arby's and Honey Baked Ham throughout his career.

"NRD Capital was extremely strategic in choosing a CEO that has a keen, sharp eye towards growth and the future of family entertainment, and we are very pleased to have Mike join the Altitude Trampoline Park team," said Aziz Hashim, NRD Capital Managing Partner. "His leadership, knowledge and expertise in the fields of franchising and unit-level economics optimization align themselves with NRD Capital's core values, and we look forward to reaching new heights with Altitude alongside Mike."

Altitude Trampoline Park joined NRD Capital's portfolio in December 2018. With facilities over 35,000-square-feet, Altitude Trampoline Park is the world's premiere trampoline facility offering regular jumping, dodgeball, fitness classes, competitive jumping, birthday parties, corporate events and more.

"I'm extremely honored and excited to bring my experience to Altitude Trampoline Park as they move into this pivotal moment as a company," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Altitude Trampoline Park. "Altitude is growing around the world, and I look forward to helping the company optimize this growth for long-term success."

For more information about Altitude Trampoline Park, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com. For additional information about NRD Capital, see www.nrdcapital.com.

About NRD Capital Management, LLC

NRD Capital Management, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies offering superior products/services and compelling unit-level economics. By infusing capital and applying operating expertise, NRD guides its investments toward strategic growth. The fund invests in small to mid-sized brands (franchise and non-franchise), both domestic and international, primarily focusing on restaurants, multi-location-related technologies and service/retail opportunities. Through the NRD Foundation, the firm supports non-profit and for-profit international organizations that create entrepreneurs, foster financial independence, and power academic research focused on franchise entrepreneurship. For additional information, please visit www.nrdcapital.com.

