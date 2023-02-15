Seasoned Franchisees Honored with Highest Award in the FASTSIGNS Network

Jeff Parsons and Wes Snyder Receive The 2023 FASTSIGNS Award

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise with more than 764 locations in eight countries worldwide, recognized Jeff Parsons and Wes Snyder for the highest honor in the FASTSIGNS network, The FASTSIGNS Award.

The FASTSIGNS® Award is the most prestigious recognition in the franchise and is presented to the franchisees who best represent the FASTSIGNS® brand in their community and the network, as they provide exceptional customer service, mentorship, company culture and employee development.

"To me, one of the primary appeals of our brand, going back 20+ years, is that our products help businesses be noticed and successful. We don't push, peddle and hard-sell clients into goods and services they don't need and won't help them achieve their goals of greater visibility," said Jeff Parsons. "FASTSIGNS has encompassed most of my professional career and I am pleased to be partnered with a franchise that has such integrity at the core of what they do. As a result, I feel honored to be recognized as one who represents and embodies the ethos of our brand."

"It is an amazing honor to receive this award. I have been a franchisee for almost 25 years, and everything I have accomplished in my life is a direct result of this network," said Wes Snyder. "Not only am I very grateful for what this network has provided me, but I also love to tell anyone who will listen that it is a wonderful organization to be part of and the management of the FASTSIGNS network is second to none."

While both Parsons and Snyder have been part of the FASTSIGNS network for many years, they began a path to own several FASTSIGNS together just a few short years ago.

Jeff Parsons, who has been in the FASTSIGNS network for over 20 years, began his FASTSIGNS career while working at his parents' center for 10 years before he purchased an existing center in Indianapolis. He grew the business substantially before selling it in 2009, and he continued to be involved as a franchisee in other centers since then.

Wes opened the doors of his first FASTSIGNS center at the young age of 25 in Indianapolis. He sold the business in 2016, and by that point, it was one of the top-performing locations, consistently recognized in the top seven and eight for sales volume, for the entire network.

In 2018, Parsons and Snyder began purchasing FASTSIGNS centers that were for sale, often ones that were underperforming to turn them around. Their goal is to find individuals who want to own a FASTSIGNS center and who can help it become a high-performing center, and then they work closely with the onsite operator. Today they own centers in Austin and Corpus Christi, TX, Fort Myers, FL, Charleston, SC, Tucson, AZ and Raleigh, NC.

"Jeff Parsons and Wes Snyder are masters of the FASTSIGNS model and have been integral contributors to the health and vibrancy of our network," said Andrea Hohermuth, President of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "They invest in their people, they invest in their processes, and they invest in their centers to ensure each location has the capability and knowledge to deliver our brand promise to customers. Their partnership is a testament to how working together can lead to amazing results. "

