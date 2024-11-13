Seasoned Marketing Executive Joins GenScript as Chief Marketing Officer

"Aylin brings over 25 years of marketing and entrepreneurial expertise to GenScript, driving growth, business transformation, and innovation for renowned brands," said Dr. Ray Chen, President of GenScript Life Science Group. " We are very excited to have her join our leadership team and help us further evolve and grow. Her global experience in data-driven strategies, consumer-centricity, and AI applications will revolutionize our marketing and propel our organization's growth."

"I'm excited to join GenScript, an organization primed for substantial growth," said Aylin. "The marketing landscape is evolving at a breathtaking pace, being disrupted – and the power has shifted from manufacturers to the customers. In order to successfully transform within this changing context, we'll continue to innovate, guided by our compelling vision that integrates technology, collaboration, and bold creativity."

Prior to joining GenScript, Aylin served as Chief Marketing Officer & Associate at The CMO Syndicate, where she partnered with CEOs and C-Suite in crafting result-driving strategy to elevate top- and bottom-line performance. She has been one of the marketing AI powerhouses at the CMO Syndicate in harnessing AI's potential to create accelerated value and distinct competitive advantage in the age of accelerated digitalization, and will continue to serve in Marketing AI Leadership Council.

Previously, Aylin also worked for more than 17 years at The Coca-Cola Company, where she held several key leadership positions, including 'VP of Coca-Cola Trademark Category for Europe' and 'VP of Marketing Transformation for Latin America'. She played pivotal roles in supercharging growth, igniting new energy into marketing organizations, and redesigning structures, teams and capabilities, resulting in exceptional business and team performance. As an accomplished marketing executive, her leadership significantly contributed to winning the Woodruff Cup – The Coca-Cola Company's most prestigious award for the Best-In-Class Business Unit (BU).

Aylin holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Marmara University. She is also an alumna of the "Inspirational Leadership Program" at IMD and the "Chief Marketing Officer Program" at Northwestern University's Kellogg Executive Scholarship.

Media Contact:

Michelle Simayi

[email protected]

SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corporation