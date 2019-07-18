Seasoned Technology Executive Jaime Jaramillo Joins Varsity Brands As Chief Technology Officer

DALLAS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition, today announced that it has accelerated its investment in a digital, technology-enabled future with the addition of Jaime Jaramillo as the company's first Chief Technology Officer. In this capacity, Mr. Jaramillo will report to CEO Adam Blumenfeld and work closely with Varsity Brands' leadership team to, among other things, build digital technology solutions that provide visibility, intelligence and efficiency across the company's three business units and at the enterprise level.

He joins Varsity Brands from Belcorp, a direct sales beauty company, where he served as Chief Information Officer and Head of Digital Technologies. During his tenure at Belcorp, Mr. Jaramillo developed a comprehensive digital transformation program to support brands in their respective market segments while enabling the sales force to achieve efficiencies and increase sales. He also created a dedicated business intelligence competence center to develop advance analytics and big data capabilities.

Mr. Blumenfeld stated, "Varsity Brands is making substantial, game-changing investments in our businesses to ensure we profitably grow market share, enhance the customer experience and, ultimately, deliver on our mission of Elevating Student Experiences. Technology, analytics and innovation are vital enablers in this process, and Jaime is the ideal candidate to lead across these functional areas. He will contribute strategic acumen, relevant and unique experience, and a proven ability to execute to Varsity Brands, and we are all eager to work alongside him as we propel the company forward."

Earlier in his career, Mr. Jaramillo worked at two prominent consulting firms, Accenture and Booz Allen Hamilton, where he focused on delivering technology transformation projects across various industries. He then moved to prominent technology leadership roles at leading companies, including PepsiCo Latam, Frito Lay North America and Borden Dairy US.

Varsity Brands is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones. Together, these businesses promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 9,000 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via e-commerce sites, catalogs, telesales, and direct sales channels.

Contact

Jonathan Morgan

Perry Street Communications

212-333-5525

jmorgan@perryst.com

SOURCE Varsity Brands

Related Links

http://www.varsity.com

