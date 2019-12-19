'Seasons Cheatings:' AARP Survey Finds Many Pennsylvania Adults at Risk from Holiday Scams

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer fraud schemes escalate each year during the holidays, and a new research report, "Seasons Cheatings," from the AARP Fraud Watch Network finds that a significant number of Pennsylvania consumers are at risk of becoming victimized by common seasonal scams.

The new research shows 21% of Pennsylvania adults surveyed failed a simple quiz designed to test their ability to recognize the warning signs of holiday scams.

"While many of us are increasingly distracted during the holidays, scammers are focused on new and creative ways to steal your money," said AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh. "We're pointing out the red flags of the most prevalent seasonal scams, because if you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam."

Gift Card Scams

The popularity of gift cards – the AARP survey found that 75% of Pennsylvania adults surveyed plan to give gift cards as holiday presents – make them attractive targets for scammers. The criminals visit stores with gift card racks and surreptitiously record the PIN numbers from the backs of the cards. Once the cards are purchased and activated, the scammer drains the funds. AARP research shows 19% of those surveyed reported that they have given or received a gift card whose balance had already been depleted.

AARP recommends carefully examining a gift card for signs of tampering, prior to making the purchase. Even safer options are: buying the cards from stores that keep the rack behind their counter, or via online purchase directly from the retailer.

Package Delivery Scams

AARP's survey indicates that 42% of Pennsylvania adults surveyed don't request a signature on delivery of shipped holiday packages. When packages are left at front doors, it is a golden (and easy) opportunity for "porch pirates" to grab them.

If requesting a delivery signature is not an option, AARP advises that you explore options offered by shipping companies that allow recipients to pick up their packages from a secure location. Or, direct the delivery company to place packages somewhere that makes them harder to see from the street.

Also be aware of email – or "phishing" – scams related to package deliveries. An email purporting to be from a shipping company about a pending delivery may actually be a scammer's attempt to obtain sensitive payment information or to install malicious software on your device. One red flag is a generic "Dear Customer" salutation. Also, use your mouse to hover over the link you are instructed to click on to address the issue. If the web address does not look like it's taking you to the actual company's website, it's a scam.

Charitable Donation Scams

During the holiday season, many of America's outstanding charities solicit donations to support their important work. Unfortunately, scammers will try to get in on the action to line their own pockets. One-third of those AARP surveyed said they have received a request for a donation from a group that was likely fraudulent.

Before making a donation, experts recommend using charity-rating sites such as Give.org or CharityNavigator.org to make sure the solicitation is from a legitimate organization. You can also check on what percentage of collected donations actually support the charitable purpose.

AARP's survey found that only half of Pennsylvania adults surveyed conduct research on a charity before giving money. But of those who do, 61% have decided not to proceed with a donation based on what they learned.

For more findings from the AARP survey, see the research report, "Seasons Cheatings: Beware of Holiday Scams," at www.aarp.org/SeasonsCheatings.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network launched in 2013 as a free resource for people of all ages. Consumers may sign up for "Watchdog Alert" emails that deliver information about scams, or call a free helpline at 877-908-3360 to report scams or get help from trained volunteers in the event someone falls victim to scammers' tactics. The Fraud Watch Network website provides information about fraud and scams, prevention tips from experts, an interactive scam-tracking map and access to AARP's hit podcast series, The Perfect Scam.

Survey Methodology

Online survey via NORC's AmeriSpeak® Panel, a probability-based panel with sample targeting U.S. adults ages 18 and older. AmeriSpeak is designed to be representative of the U.S. household population. Qualifications: Ages 18 or older; goes online or accesses the Internet (e.g., sending or receiving email). Sample: NORC's AmeriSpeak® Panel, n=2,842 adults ages 18 and over. Interviewing Dates: Nov. 4-15, 2019. Weighting: Sample were weighted to the population by age, gender, race/ethnicity, and Census division. Margin of error: ±2.5 percent at the 95% confidence level. For more detail, see the research report.

CONTACT: Steve Gardner, AARP PA

(717) 237-6481 or Sgardner@aarp.org

Or

Jacklyn Isasi, AARP PA

(267) 825-9928 or Jisasi@aarp.org

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania

Related Links

http://www.aarp.org

