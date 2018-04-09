Seaspan Announces Change in Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Courson joined Seaspan in March 2018 as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. He played a significant role in Seaspan's recent acquisition of GCI, working closely with Mr. Chen, Mr. Spivak and other senior executives at Seaspan on all aspects of the transaction. Prior to joining Seaspan, Mr. Courson spent three years at Falcon Edge Capital, a diversified investment firm with over $3 billion in assets under management, where he focused on researching and investing in capital-intensive industrial companies in North America and Asia. Before that, Mr. Courson worked at Teton Capital, a private family office, as an investment professional and as acting CFO of Teton's largest investment, Davos Brands. While serving as acting CFO of Davos, Mr. Courson managed all aspects of financial planning and analysis, and worked closely with the company's executive team and Board of Directors to help guide strategy, organizational structure, strategic partnerships and other matters. Mr. Courson began his career working at Berkshire Hathaway, where he performed financial analysis and helped structure joint ventures with certain Berkshire portfolio companies and Asian counterparties. Mr. Courson, who is fluent in Mandarin, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Washington University in St. Louis, where he currently serves as a visiting professor.

Mr. Spivak has served as CFO of Seaspan since May 2016, prior to which he served as an advisor to Seaspan on various transactions including the company's initial public offering in 2005. Under the terms of his employment agreement, Mr. Spivak is entitled to a separation payment upon the exercise of his voluntary termination right equal to approximately one year of total compensation and the value of all unvested stock based compensation.

