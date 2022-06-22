Seattle Area Jeweler Adds Concealed Weapons Tech After Armed Robbery

Family owners held at gunpoint look to latest in walk through metal detection to stop violence before it starts

EVERETT, Wash., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Security , the leader in entryway security technology, today announces that Aboud Jewelry , a multi-generational Seattle-area small business, has added Athena's fast, frictionless Entryway Security Solution to detect concealed weapons. The multi-sensor walk-through metal detector (concealed weapons detection) allows the family owners to quickly and accurately screen anyone entering the business before being allowed inside the store.

Install of weapons detection system at jewelry store with a man trap

"This is exactly why we went into business, to help prevent gun violence before it happens," said Athena Security new CEO Michael Green. "Our hearts went out when we heard that the Aboud family had a gun pulled on them, but we can do so much more than feel for small businesses, we can stop this from happening again, providing the safety and peace of mind we all deserve living and working in our local communities."

Athena Security automatically tells the difference between a weapon and a cell phone, keys and watches, eliminating the need to divest items required by legacy metal detectors, a perfect solution for small businesses to deter and detect concealed weapons.

"We understand that as a jewelry store, we are a target for burglars, but with Athena Security's concealed weapons detection system tech in place, our family and valued customers can rest assured that no one with a concealed weapon is going to gain entry to the store," said Alhareth Aboud, co-owner of Aboud Jewelers whose mother and father were held at gunpoint in the store in May. "We've already had great success with the system alerting us to weapons two times in the first two weeks using the product."

At approximately noon, a man walked into the store with a concealed weapon and after asking about the value of some gold jewelry he used as a prop, he then pulled a gun on Alhareth's Mother and Father. Luckily the gunman fled once Alhareth's father started screaming and his mom hid for cover. The Athena Security system, along with a double set of reinforced doors, was installed the week prior to Memorial Day weekend. Pain Field Airport, also located in Everett, WA, has deployed Athena Security (see WSJ ) to allow traffic to flow through security while scanning passengers and staff.

Aboud Jewelry is not shy about innovation, having added a vibration detector after a nighttime cat burglar cut an adjacent building's wall and used tools to snatch jewelry out of showcase boxes without even entering the room. High value retail remains on high alert to improve security operations, security procedures, and adopt cutting edge technology to reduce the risk of the loss of property, and the loss of life.

About Athena Security

Headquartered in Austin, TX and founded by former Revel Systems Co-founders Lisa Falzone and Chris Ciabarra , Athena Security is a cutting edge Apple iPad temperature detection and gun detection security company. Athena Security's temperature detection is extremely accurate within +-0.2 degrees Celsius. The concealed weapon solution, now including Athena's new Entryway Detection System, uses multiple sensors to detect guns and mitigate risk. For more information go to Athena Security's website at http://athena-security.com

