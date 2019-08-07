WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Seattle-Manufacturing-Corporation-Recalls-Ice-Axes-Due-to-Serious-Injury-and-Fall-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Kobah Ice Axes

Hazard: The spike and/or head of the ice axe can detach from the handle during use, posing serious injury and fall hazards to the climber.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ice axes and return them to Seattle Manufacturing Corporation (SMC) for a full refund. SMC is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumer Contact:

SMC at 800-426-6251 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email customerservice@smcgear.com or online at www.smcgear.com and click on "recall notifications" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 165

Description:

This recall involves Kobah Ice Axes of lengths 60, 65, 70 and 75 centimeters. The axes each have a steel pick and adze joined at the top of an orange aluminum handle shaft by a black polyamide resin head. There is a steel spike in the bottom of the handle shaft. "Kobah," "SMC" and Manufacturer's Lot Number (MLN) 10864 are printed on the handle shaft.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of the axe's spike detaching from the handle. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Specialty climbing shops along the West coast and online at www.smcgear.com from March 2019 through June 2019 for about $100.

Distributor: Seattle Manufacturing Corporation (SMC), of Ferndale, Washington

Manufactured in: United States

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

