Seahawks are the first NFL club partnership for PayPal

RENTON, Wash. and SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Seahawks and PayPal Holdings, Inc., a global leader in payments, announced today a new multi-year partnership to become the team's Official Fan-to-Fan Payments & Exclusive Digital Ticket Payment Processing Partner. The Seahawks become the first NFL club partner for PayPal, following the company's landmark announcement with the league in April.

Seattle Seahawks and PayPal announce PayPal as the team’s Official Fan-to-Fan Payments & Exclusive Digital Ticket Payment Processing Partner

As part of this deal, PayPal will also become the new presenting partner of the Seahawks Gameday Experience Program, which gives fans access to exclusive opportunities such as pregame field passes, on-field access during player introductions, postgame press conference access, and more for every home game.

In addition, fans purchasing season tickets will have the opportunity to exclusively check out using PayPal's seamless experience. The Seahawks have fully integrated PayPal's payment processing platform with Ticketmaster, which is a first for PayPal with the NFL.

"There's nothing like the energy of the 12s — one of the most passionate fanbases in sports, where the noise and pride show up at full force every Sunday," said Ben Volk, SVP and General Manager of PayPal Consumer. "PayPal is focused on building experiences that match that intensity, making it easier for fans to split tickets, send money, and pay for everything from pregame plans to postgame celebrations. This partnership is the latest step in PayPal helping fans spend less time coordinating and more time enjoying the moments that make gameday special."

"We are thrilled to welcome PayPal, an industry leader in payments and digital commerce, to the Seahawks family. Our shared commitment to innovation will elevate the gameday experience for the 12s in new and exciting ways," said Amy Sprangers, Chief Revenue Officer, Seattle Seahawks.

Through this partnership, PayPal is redefining how fans pay, connect, and participate in gameday experiences around money movement moments:

Send and receive money with PayPal's comprehensive peer-to-peer offering : PayPal offers more reach, and more ways to send without having to compromise. And there's no other way to send money goes further, across 110+ countries1 to hundreds of millions of people all through the new PayPal app with payments encrypted and transactions protected. Fans can quickly and instantly pay or receive money using a name, username, email, or phone number.

PayPal offers more reach, and more ways to send without having to compromise. And there's no other way to send money goes further, across 110+ countries1 to hundreds of millions of people all through the new PayPal app with payments encrypted and transactions protected. Fans can quickly and instantly pay or receive money using a name, username, email, or phone number. PayPal also offers the ability to send payments via shareable Links : so you can send a payment in a text, DM, or email. For group purchases or shared experiences, fans can organize or track contributions via Pools.

so you can send a payment in a text, DM, or email. For group purchases or shared experiences, fans can organize or track contributions via Pools. Send money across PayPal and Venmo, no matter your preferred app: Users can send and receive money directly between PayPal and Venmo, connecting PayPal customers to over 100 million Venmo users in the U.S. right from the PayPal app.

The partnership further builds on PayPal's growing role across sports and entertainment. With more than hundreds of millions of active accounts across 200 markets, PayPal offers the scale, trust, and global reach to power high-demand moments like gameday. By bringing together easy checkout, flexible payments, and social money movement, PayPal will help the Seahawks unlock new ways to engage fans and drive incremental revenue tied to gameday — from ticketing and upgrades to in-stadium and community experiences.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure. PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets across 14,000 banks globally to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com, and https://investor.pypl.com.

About Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks joined the National Football League (NFL) in 1976 as an expansion team. The club is headquartered at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash. and plays at Lumen Field in downtown Seattle. The Seahawks have won 12 division titles and four conference championships. They have appeared in four Super Bowls, winning two (Super Bowl XLVIII and Super Bowl LX). Follow the team online at www.seahawks.com.

Media Contacts:

PayPal, [email protected]

Seattle Seahawks, Kaitlin Goodall, [email protected].

DISCLOSURES

1 Subject to terms and availability

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.