Seattle's Favorite TV Weather Anchor and Travel Guru Seth Wayne Joins Holland America Line in New Brand Ambassador Role

Emmy Award-winning Wayne to host new 'HAL Aboard' programming, going 'behind the scenes' of the premium cruise line

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Holland America Line continues to innovate and pave the way as the premium cruise leader, sharing its brand story in new and bolder ways is more important than ever. In an industry first, the cruise line named Emmy Award-winning Seth Wayne as their brand ambassador where he will serve in a versatile role including roving reporter as the cruise line launches "HAL Aboard," a multimedia line-up of "behind-the-scenes" stories and brand highlights.

Wayne comes from Seattle's local ABC affiliate, KOMO-TV where he was known for his engaging personality and incredible passion for cruising. At Holland America Line, under the official title director, communications and content, he will serve as the company's chief story-teller, sharing "behind-the-scenes" stories through social media and other brand channels. He will be a frequent traveler across the fleet and to destinations around the world, sharing the Holland America Line experience both on board and ashore through the stories of both guests and crew. Wayne reports to Sally Andrews, senior vice president and chief brand and communications officer.

"The way we connect with our fans is evolving, and as we looked for new, compelling ways to tell our story we realized that we needed to create a role that didn't exist in our industry," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "We're thrilled to have a dynamic and passionate talent like Seth to help develop and host our new concept, which will give us a richer and more personal dialogue with consumers and travel advisors. With our headquarters in Seattle, Seth has been a friend of Holland America Line for years. We're proud to now call him a member of our family."

Wayne was the weather anchor for Western Washington's top-rated morning newscast on KOMO-TV, Seattle's ABC affiliate, and travel reporter for "Seattle Refined," a local lifestyle show on the same network. He produced and hosted "Adventures Await" on KOMO-AM featuring travel destinations and deals, with a focus on cruising.

"There's no doubt that people are looking for more in-depth and engaging content as part of their travel research, especially 'behind-the-scenes' information and advice directly from fellow explorers," said Wayne. "I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to bring these stories to life for Holland America Line and to say this new role as brand ambassador is a perfect fit would be an understatement. There are millions of stories to be told — and together we're going to hop on a wave like never before."

Wayne's foray into the travel industry began in 2003 as a travel and cruise advisor. He's been cruising since he was seven years old and has been on nearly 100 cruises.

