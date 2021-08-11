SeaWorld® Abu Dhabi on Yas Island Set to Feature the World's Largest Aquarium

On track for completion in 2022, recent major construction milestones include the completion of the primary steel erection and near finalisation of the envelope enclosure of the marine-life park. Additionally, the structure's façade is currently in progress, as well as over 70% of the acrylic panels installed across the park.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, once complete, is set to be home to the world's largest and most expansive marine-life aquarium, containing 25 million litres of water and housing more than 68,000 marine animals, including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays and sea turtles. A main focal view of the aquarium will present visitors with the "Endless Vista", an impressive 20m tall vertical window across multiple levels revealing stunning aquatic scenes.

Building off SeaWorld's extensive research and rescue expertise, the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center will act as an advanced knowledge hub focusing on indigenous Gulf and marine life ecosystems. The facility will be located adjacent to the aquarium and theme park, and will be the first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the UAE. It will integrate with SeaWorld's ongoing efforts related to research, rescue, conservation, and education. Accessible to visitors by reservation, the Research and Rescue Center will also demonstrate the work from resident scientists and researchers, enriching guests' knowledge of aquatic animals, and offering tailored educational learning programs for both local and international schools and touring groups.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral said: "We are delighted to be partnering with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in developing this next generation marine life park, that is set to feature the world's largest marine aquarium and the UAE's first dedicated research center to study and care for animals. This is another major addition to Yas Island's existing immersive experiences and attractions, and a testament to achieving our vision of positioning the island as a top global tourism destination for residents and visitors alike."

Visitors to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will have the opportunity to interact with one of the most diverse populations of animals featured in any marine-life park, globally. The "Endless Ocean" themed aquarium encapsulates the expanse and scale of the marine display for guests and is one element featured within a unified "One Ocean" experience, interlinking six distinct realms throughout the marine-life park. The "One Ocean" narrative will augment the park's ability to simulate the natural habitats of different species, living harmoniously as they would in the wild. Guests will be encouraged to explore these natural underwater environments via immersive storytelling techniques and the latest cutting-edge technologies, further deepening an appreciation and understanding of ocean life.

Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said: "We are honored to partner with Miral to bring SeaWorld's unforgettable guest experiences and our important mission to Yas Island and the region. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi joins our North American parks in our mission and commitment to conservation efforts worldwide. We have hundreds of professionals focused on animal care, rescue and rehabilitation, conservation education, habitat protection, and species research and we are excited to see the Yas SeaWorld® Research and Rescue Center further expand SeaWorld's positive global impact with the vitally important marine life conservation efforts in the region."

Spanning the floor area of 183,000 square meters (m2), across five indoor levels, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's design leverages SeaWorld's more than 55 years of experience in marine research, conservation, and animal welfare.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi further supports Miral's vision to position Yas Island as one of the top global tourist destinations. Its unique portfolio of attractions and experiences on the island includes many world firsts and record-breaking attractions; Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi.

Miral and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment are both committed to exploring long-term sustainability goals for the mega-development with further details to be announced in due course.*

Estidama, Pearl 2 Rating:

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will have a Pearl 2 rating as recognized under Estidama – a UAE owned building design methodology and framework for measuring sustainability performance. The program is a key aspect of the "Abu Dhabi Vision 2030" drive to build the Abu Dhabi emirate according to innovative green standards.

emirate according to innovative green standards. The Pearl Building Rating system was established in 2010 and is mandatory in Abu Dhabi , with all buildings requiring a status certification of Pearl 1 Rating and all government-funded buildings must achieve a minimum of Pearl 2 Rating.

Tabreed District Cooling Appointment:

The National Central Cooling Company PJSC (DFM: Tabreed), the UAE's National Central Cooling Company, has been appointed to provide district cooling services to ensure the park will benefit from a reliable and energy-efficient source of cooling.

A cooling capacity of 7,500 refrigeration tons will be delivered with a total concession capacity of 15,000 refrigeration tons (RT).

As part of the agreement, Tabreed will build a newly dedicated plant by 2022 at the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi site, with the development benefiting from a reliable, technologically advanced and sustainable source of cooling interconnected to the Yas Island centralised cooling scheme operated by Tabreed.

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail, and real estate destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and seven hotels, including the flagship Hotel W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

For more information, visit http://www.miral.ae

For more information about SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, visit http://www.seaworldabudhabi.com

About SeaWorld® Parks & Entertainment:

SeaWorld® Parks & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 39,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld® Parks & Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

