SeaWorld Entertainment and Sesame Workshop Announce Opening of Sesame Street® at SeaWorld Orlando

Sesame Street 's Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Rosita kicked off the opening at a special preview event earlier this week. The debut of this highly-anticipated, six-acre world class attraction is the largest Sesame Street land inside of any of the SeaWorld parks and an exciting part of Sesame Street 's year-long 50 th anniversary celebration.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome guests to walk down Sesame Street for the very first time in the theme park capital of the world," said Mark Pauls, President of SeaWorld Orlando. "This highly-anticipated, immersive new land is the largest Sesame Street land inside of any of our SeaWorld parks. With over 30 new ways to play and an award-winning parade, this is a new land that guests of all ages will love, and we are excited to share it with the world."

"Theme parks represent one of the most powerful ways for families to engage with and delight in the Sesame Street characters," said Scott Chambers, Senior Vice President/General Manager, North America Media and Licensing, Sesame Workshop (the nonprofit educational organization behind the iconic brand). "Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando will enable us to establish deeper connections with even more families while helping the Workshop sustain its nonprofit and educational mission."

Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando brings together fun and learning through several educational interactive experiences. Elmo's Window invites guests to play, dance, and sing with everybody's favorite furry red monster and his friends. In Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck Challenge, guests follow video instructions to whip up some delicious meals with Cookie Monster and Gonger.

In addition, Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando includes six colorful, themed rides: Abby's Flower Tower, Cookie Drop!, Slimey's Slider, Big Bird's Twirl 'n' Whirl, Elmo's Choo Choo Train and Super Grover's Box Car Derby. Another favorite of the new land is the Rubber Duckie Water Works wet play area. Scheduled daily highlights in the neighborhood include Storytime with Big Bird at his nest and the award-winning Sesame Street Party Parade. This celebration features Elmo, Big Bird and all of their friends, colorful floats, and special surprises along the way.

No visit is complete without a bite to eat! Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando serves up fun favorites at Eats on the Street, where food trucks and a specialty drink stand offer guests a delicious variety of healthy choices and sweet treats.

Guests can take home a little bit of the street from Mr. Hooper's Store, which features plush characters, apparel, collectible pins, and more available only at Sesame Street at SeaWorld. For even more fun, Elmo's Interactive Light-Up Bubble Wand unlocks hidden surprises, special effects and exclusive content throughout the street. A visit to Photos with Elmo and Friends provides backstage access to Sesame Street friends with meet and greet opportunities.

SeaWorld has been Sesame Workshop's exclusive theme park partner in the United States for almost 40 years. For more information, please visit: https://seaworld.com/orlando/sesame-street/

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment™ is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, behavioral training, husbandry and veterinary care. The company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 34,000 animals in need over the last 50 years.

The company owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 50-year history, the company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks, including Sesame Place, that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., a publicly traded company. Visit www.seaworldentertainment.com for more information.

Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit media and educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit sesameworkshop.org.

SOURCE SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

