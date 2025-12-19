SeaWorld Parks Light Up the Season with Dazzling Displays, New Holiday Entertainment, and the Best Savings of the Year

Holiday celebrations now underway across Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio; Holiday Sale offers major savings on Tickets, Fun Cards & Annual Passes

ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN ANTONIO and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld parks across Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio are celebrating the holiday season with millions of twinkling lights, new entertainment, festive food and drinks, seasonal characters, and cherished traditions, along with some of the best ticket and Pass savings of the year during the limited-time Holiday Sale.

From iconic holiday shows and coastal winter charm to immersive lantern festivals and new seasonal parades, each SeaWorld park offers its own unique way for families to celebrate the most magical time of the year. Select parks are also hosting Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and New Year's Eve events.

"This is one of the most special times of year at SeaWorld," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts. "Across Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego, guests can experience unforgettable holiday celebrations from sunrise to starlight — and with our Holiday Sale, it's also one of the best moments to plan a visit."

Holiday Highlights Across SeaWorld Parks

SeaWorld Orlando — Holiday Celebration + Aquatica's ILLUMINATE

SeaWorld Orlando's award-winning holiday celebration, open through January 5, transforms the park into a glowing winter wonderland with millions of lights, snowfall, festive entertainment, and beloved characters like Rudolph & Friends. Seasonal highlights include:

Winter Wonderland on Ice — award-winning ice-skating spectacular

— award-winning ice-skating spectacular O' Wondrous Night — Nativity retelling through puppetry and over 30 carols

— Nativity retelling through puppetry and over 30 carols Holiday Reflections Fireworks — fireworks and synchronized lights

— fireworks and synchronized lights (NEW) Clyde & Seamore's Countdown to Christmas — comedy and sea lion antics

— comedy and sea lion antics Seasonal dining including Dinner with Santa, Sesame Christmas Breakfast, and culinary holiday huts

At Aquatica Orlando, nighttime shines with ILLUMINATE – A Lantern Festival, a separately ticketed experience featuring five glowing realms, larger-than-life lanterns, and festival-exclusive treats.

SeaWorld San Antonio — Texas' Biggest Holiday Celebration

SeaWorld San Antonio is shining bright through January 4 with:

(NEW) RhythMotion Holiday Parade — high-energy parade with ocean-inspired floats

— high-energy parade with ocean-inspired floats Clyde & Seamore's Countdown to Christmas — holiday edition of the fan-favorite show

— holiday edition of the fan-favorite show O' Wondrous Night — musical Nativity retelling

— musical Nativity retelling Fifteen immersive holiday zones — Texas Christmas Market, Snowman Village, Rudolph's Christmas Town

— Texas Christmas Market, Snowman Village, Rudolph's Christmas Town Festive foods & cocktails — Golden Sausage Rolls, Crawfish Claw Rolls, Yuletide Cherry Crepes

— Golden Sausage Rolls, Crawfish Claw Rolls, Yuletide Cherry Crepes Dine with Santa — cozy seasonal feast

— cozy seasonal feast New Year's Eve Fireworks Celebration — with VIP viewing options

— with VIP viewing options Select Hanukkah and Kwanzaa programming

SeaWorld San Diego — Coastal Holiday Magic

SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating through January 4 with:

More than one million holiday lights and the 320-foot SkyTower Tree of Lights

and the 320-foot SkyTower Tree of Lights New and returning holiday shows , including: Clyde & Seamore Christmas Special Stocking Full of Soul — soulful reimagining of holiday classics Toymaker Trouble with Mrs. Claus & the Elves

, including: Seasonal food & beverage — tamales, posole, grilled cheeses, sticky buns, hot chocolate, holiday cocktails

— tamales, posole, grilled cheeses, sticky buns, hot chocolate, holiday cocktails Meet-and-greets — Santa, Rudolph, North Pole friends, and two of Santa's reindeer

— Santa, Rudolph, North Pole friends, and two of Santa's reindeer Snowfall, characters, and musical performances throughout the park

throughout the park Dine with Orcas & Santa

New Year's Eve Fireworks & Family Bash

Hanukkah and Kwanzaa programming

Holiday Sale – Limited-Time Savings

For a limited time, guests can enjoy some of the year's best savings across all SeaWorld parks:

Single-Day Tickets — savings up to 60%

Fun Cards — Unlimited Visits Through 2026

Annual Passes — savings up to 40% , including free parking, dining discounts, bonus guest tickets, and early access to new attractions

, including free parking, dining discounts, bonus guest tickets, and early access to new attractions Add-Ons — discounted Quick Queue, Reserved Seating, festive dining, and select animal experiences

Offers vary by park. Blockout dates and limited quantities may apply.

Plan Your Visit

SeaWorld Orlando: www.SeaWorldOrlando.com

www.SeaWorldOrlando.com SeaWorld San Antonio: www.SeaWorldSanAntonio.com

www.SeaWorldSanAntonio.com SeaWorld San Diego: www.SeaWorldSanDiego.com

About SeaWorld

