SeaWorld San Diego's All-New Shark Encounter - One of the Nation's Most Immersive Shark Habitats - Opens May 22 with New Species, Up-Close Views, and State-of-the-Art Multimedia

Pass Members will be the first to come face‑to‑fin with the ocean's most fascinating predators at the can't-miss Southern California, immersive attraction

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SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld San Diego is excited to announce that Shark Encounter, the all-new experience that brings the wonders of sharks to life through a dynamic and engaging exhibit, will open on May 22. This underwater adventure, featuring enhanced visuals and state-of-the-art multimedia, immerses guests in the power and beauty of sharks while dispelling long-held myths. Shark Encounter is the only shark exhibit on the West Coast where guests can upgrade their day for a one-of-a-kind opportunity to feed a variety of large shark species right over the water.

SeaWorld San Diego's new Shark Encounter opens May 22.

SeaWorld Pass Members will receive exclusive early access to Shark Encounter on select dates ahead of opening day—one of the many benefits of being an Annual Pass Member, which also includes unlimited visits with no blockout dates. Guests can get up close to 11 different species, including sand tiger sharks, blacktip reef sharks, and the endangered Australian leopard shark.

"The all-new Shark Encounter is an awe-inspiring experience that brings guests face-to-face with some of the ocean's most powerful and misunderstood predators," said Tyler Carter, SeaWorld San Diego park president. "From above-water viewing to the immersive shark tunnel, this dynamic habitat offers a deeper appreciation for these incredible animals while reinforcing our commitment to marine education, conservation, and inspiring the next generation of ocean advocates."

All-New Encounter: What Guests Will Experience

Shark Encounter immediately immerses guests in an interactive journey from sunny shores to the deep, open ocean, beginning with a newly designed entrance framed by lush foliage that opens into a vibrant coastal beach scene. At the surface level, guests can observe sharks from above while discovering fun and informative facts throughout the sandy setting. Educational signage and photo opportunities provide insights into shark behavior, habitats, and conservation. As visitors move deeper into the winding exhibit, the environment transforms into a breathtaking underwater perspective where sharks glide overhead.

Two signature moments await within the underwater caverns. The first is the shark tunnel—a moving walkway that carries guests through a transparent passage beneath a sweeping habitat, creating the unforgettable sensation of being surrounded by sharks in a 180-degree underwater world. The journey concludes at a stunning floor-to-ceiling glass wall, where vibrant marine life is paired with dynamic LED multimedia technology that brings the story of sharks to life.

Exclusive VIP Experience

Guests seeking an even closer encounter can elevate their visit with the Shark Up Close Experience—Southern California's only opportunity to safely feed sharks while enjoying an intimate behind-the-scenes look at their care. Participants will observe feeding practices, learn about shark behavior and diet, and discover the critical role sharks play in ocean ecosystems.

The true wonder of Shark Encounter lies in the animals themselves. Several species featured in the exhibit are listed as endangered or critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), underscoring the importance of shark conservation worldwide.

"Sharks play a vital role in maintaining the health and balance of our ocean ecosystems, yet many species face growing threats in the wild," said Danielle Castillo, Zoological Curator of Aquariums at SeaWorld San Diego. "Through engaging encounters and up-close viewing opportunities, Shark Encounter allows guests to better understand shark biology, behavior, their importance as apex predators, and the actions we can all take to help protect them and the oceans they call home."

Shark Encounter goes beyond a traditional animal exhibit by inviting guests to challenge common misconceptions about sharks, including the myth that they are dangerous to humans. By educating guests and dispelling fear-based narratives, the exhibit reinforces SeaWorld's commitment to marine conservation and advancing public understanding of these remarkable animals.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) recently announced that SeaWorld San Diego was granted accreditation by AZA's independent Accreditation Commission. This recognition highlighted the shark animal care teams efforts, paired with SeaWorld San Diego, to support these animals and provide them optimal care while sharing their story with SeaWorld guests.

Dive into Summer with Savings

With summer on the horizon, SeaWorld has a lot more in store, so now is the perfect time to visit SeaWorld San Diego and experience all the park has to offer! For a limited time, guests can take advantage of a special advance purchase ticket starting at just $65.99. This exclusive deal is available for purchase now through May 10 and valid for visits through August 31, making it easier than ever to plan the ultimate summer outing. The best way to visit SeaWorld endless times in a year is to become an Annual Pass Member. Pass Members can visit year-round with unlimited access to events including Viva La Música, Summer Spectacular, and more. Additional benefits include free parking, guest tickets, special savings on food and merchandise, and exclusive Pass Member events. For a limited time, Annual passes are as low as $11/month with up 40% off.

Don't miss your chance to dive into this one-of-a-kind adventure! Visit SeaWorldSanDiego.com to plan your visit and take advantage of these limited-time savings.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit www.seaworldsandiego.com. Follow SeaWorld on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and information.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 42,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

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