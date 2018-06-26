Sebastián Yatra and Isabela Moner win over the English-speaking audience with the single "My Only One"

"My Only One" stands out as the English version of Sebastian Yatra's big hit "No hay nadie más," the one that quickly "swept" his way on YouTube, generating more than 450 million visits on the artist official channel, and also conquered a Platinum Record as a Latin interpreter in The United States.

At the same time, the single "My Only One" has quickly positioned itself as one of the most listened songs on digital platforms. Jumping in the Top 10 of iTunes most listened songs chart in more than 10 countries, including the United States, and in YouTube is on the list of the Top 20 most watched Latin artists videos worldwide.

"My fans have been incredibly supportive with the single No hay nadie más, and we decided that the English version should be as captivating and romantic, and we definitely did. Isabel gives the song that heart melting touch that ends up winning over the senses of whoever listens to My Only One," said Sebastian Yatra.

The Latin Grammy Award nominee is currently in Europe as part of his global tour, visiting the cities of the "old continent" that dance to the rhythm of hits like "Traicionera" or feel deeply with slow singles such as "Cómo mirarte". Songs that have positioned Sebastian Yatra as one of the most influential Latin artists of the moment.

At the end of his Europe Tour, Sebastián Yatra will be performing in México and different cities of Latin America. During the fall season he will be back in The United States to "hit" the stages again, right next to the urban interpreter Manuel Turizo.

SOURCE Universal Music Latin Entertainment

