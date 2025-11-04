Sebring Resorts Shares a First Look at What's Next

Newly released renderings showcase a future defined by innovation, energy and thoughtful design

SEBRING, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sebring Resorts is proud to unveil new architectural renderings showcasing the latest vision for Sebring Townhomes and the dynamic Raceway Plaza, two key components of the growing community.

With each new rendering, Sebring Resorts reveals a destination designed for connection, comfort, and character. Every residence and amenity reflects the perfect mix of modern design and the spirited energy that defines Sebring.

Sebring Townhomes at Sebring Resorts

Sebring Townhomes: Contemporary Living, Elevated Design

Sebring Resort Townhomes brings a new level of sophistication to Central Florida living. Limited to just 24 three-story villas, these modern residences combine elegant architecture with the bold spirit of motorsport design.

Every Townhome features:

4,590 total sq. ft. of upscale living space including 990 sq. ft. rooftop entertainment deck with outdoor kitchen

1,800 sq. ft. garage with 16' x 14' door

Three Bedrooms and three-and-a-half Bathrooms with private elevator and terrace

Designer kitchens with high-end finishes

Raceway Plaza: The Heart of the Community

Just a short drive from Sebring International Raceway, Raceway Plaza will stand as the social and commercial hub of Sebring Resorts. Encompassing 30,000 square feet, the plaza will feature an 8,500-square-foot restaurant with garage-style doors, offering 5,000 square feet of indoor dining and 3,000 square feet of open-air seating. Additional highlights include more than 14,000 square-feet of retail space, a 4,000 square-foot convenience store, and a 2,475-square-foot drive-through restaurant.

Designed as a gathering place for residents, travelers and racing fans, Raceway Plaza will bring new energy to the area, offering a stylish mix of dining, shopping and social spaces just minutes from the community's residential and recreational amenities.

"These images bring our vision to life, creating a community where people can live, connect, and enjoy everything Sebring has to offer," said John Corle of Sebring Resorts. "They're a glimpse into the energy and spirit that make Sebring Resorts truly special."

Sebring Resorts continues to grow as a destination where luxury living meets motorsport excitement, offering stylish townhomes, private garages, resort-inspired amenities and more, combined with a vibrant community atmosphere inspired by Florida's relaxed way of life.

You can view the new renderings and learn more about this exciting new community by visiting Sebringresorts.com or calling 863-343-2974 for more information.

Offered by Apex Realty Advisors LLC - Broker

About Sebring Resorts

Sebring Resorts is a collection of premier luxury lifestyle communities located in Sebring, Florida, just minutes from the iconic Sebring International Raceway. From the developers of Sebring Motor Garages, Sebring Resorts offers an unparalleled blend of world-class amenities, resort-style living and secure storage solutions designed for motorsport enthusiasts, collectors and outdoor adventurers alike.

SOURCE Apex Motor Garages, LLC