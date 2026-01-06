Sales Booming for Sebring Resorts, Celebrating Nine Closings in Recent Weeks

Strategically located just minutes from the legendary Sebring International Raceway and Sebring Regional Airport, this private enclave sets a new national standard for enthusiasts, adventurers and those who simply demand the best.

Sebring Resorts redefines motorsports living with three-story luxury townhomes, hurricane-rated motor garages, private airplane hangars and a race-inspired RV resort, all purpose-built for speed, precision and passion. Designed for enthusiasts, the communities seamlessly blend high-performance culture with refined residential living.

Homeowners gain access to exclusive resort-style amenities, including a private clubhouse with social and event spaces, bar area, race simulator and pool. Future plans include Raceway Plaza, a 30,000-square-foot destination hub featuring a full-service restaurant, convenience store with fuel and retail offerings, further enhancing the Sebring Resort communities as they grow.

"We could not be more pleased with our sales performance in the fourth quarter," Bill Klohn Broker of Apex Realty Advisors said. "We have created something uniquely special for racing enthusiasts, car collectors and those passionate about their toys alike." Collectors can safeguard their prized cars, RVs and more with dedicated storage options, all in a central Florida location that offers peace of mind during storm season. At Sebring Resorts communities, adventurists can extend their journeys and owners can enjoy resort-style amenities year-round.

Luxury Residences with Elevated Style

The Sebring Resort Townhomes are an exclusive collection of 24 residences designed for those who live fast and relax well. Each three-story 4,590-square-foot home features three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a private elevator, a designer kitchen, and a 990-square-foot rooftop entertainment sky deck complete with a covered outdoor kitchen. Adding to the allure, every residence includes a 30-foot-by-60-foot RV garage with a 14 x 16 overhead door, capable of accommodating your car collection, RVs,

boats and more. Whether celebrating a day at the track or simply enjoying the rooftop views, these townhomes capture the essence of luxury living in motion.

Precision-Built Storage for Collectors

The Sebring Motor Garages adjacent to the townhomes, offer climate-controlled, hurricane-rated spaces built for cars, RVs, boats and much more. Each unit is fully customizable and includes a mezzanine, private bathroom, fire suppression system and independent climate control, providing state of the art security and sophistication for all your prized possessions.

