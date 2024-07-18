SEC Concludes Its Investigation Into Housing Manufacturer BOXABL.com, No Enforcement Action Recommended

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "On July 12, 2024, BOXABL Inc. (the "Company") was informed by the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement (the "Division") that it concluded its investigation of the Company and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action against the Company at this time."

"I am appreciative and happy for the SEC's thorough review and recent decision, advising BOXABL directly that their review is closed and recommending no further action at this time. The review spanned almost a year and encompassed half a million records. BOXABL's books and records remain open and available for inspection when required by any governmental agency.

BOXABL has always, and will always, run a transparent, truthful and ethical company under our leadership. We will always try to do the best for our investors and dedicate ourselves to solving the housing crisis.

The scale of the housing issue and therefore the commercial opportunities are both truly vast within our borders and around the world. BOXABL continues to make remarkable strides as we scale to achieve our goals and fulfil the company's potential."

-Paolo Tiramani, BOXABL CEO

Since June 2023, with the appointment of the Board of Directors, BOXABL Inc. has significantly increased its focus on corporate governance and compliance. Alongside this effort, the company has attracted new talent, including Martin Costas as the Chief Financial Officer. The company has also implemented new policies and procedures, including a new Code of Ethics and Business Conduct, and invested in best-in-class systems.

Recent BOXABL Milestones:

Over 600 homes built

Factory buildings 1, 2, and 3 are open

New equipment installations underway

Approved under the California Residential Building Code

80 BOXABL dealers signed up and counting

Casitas are available for order now on our website

BOXABL Directory Live

We are also excited to share that BOXABL now has a comprehensive dealer network, making it easier for customers to find dealers to install their Casita homes. Our dealer network is currently live for the following states: AZ, CA, UT, WY, OK, HI, KS, WV, VT, NM, and AK.

If you're interested in becoming a BOXABL dealer, you can sign up or explore our dealer directory at the BOXABL directory.

Customers can order Casita on our website.

BOXABL Reg A offering was also qualified by the SEC, allowing the company to raise up to $70m from all investors. Investors can buy shares at $0.80 each with a minimum $1,000 investment.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT IS AT: https://boxabl.com/invest#circular

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

