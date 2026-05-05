SEC Proposes Shift to Optional Semiannual Reporting

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Investment Company Institute (ICI) released the following statement regarding the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) proposed rule and form amendments that would allow public companies to meet interim reporting requirements through semiannual, rather than quarterly, filings under the federal securities laws.

"We agree with President Trump and Chairman Atkins that policymakers should continue to evaluate ways to streamline the IPO process and support the attractiveness of our public markets. ICI members care deeply about the quality of the information they receive. This is more important than the frequency of reports."

"As the SEC considers potential changes to the current quarterly reporting requirements for public companies, it is important to strike a balance between reducing unnecessary compliance burdens and preserving the quality disclosure framework that underpins investor confidence and effective price discovery. Both the cadence of reporting and its content play meaningful roles in ensuring that investors receive consistent updates on company performance."

"ICI supports a thoughtful review of disclosure requirements to ensure that investors receive decision-useful information. Well-calibrated disclosure will always be essential for investors."

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Investment Company Institute