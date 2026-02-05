SEC Qualifies Company's Regulation A Offering for up to $20 Million

CARSON CITY, Nev., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM) ("AMLM" or the "Company") an exploration stage mining company focused on gold, silver, lithium, rare earths, and other critical metals powering the global energy transition, is pleased to announce that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") qualified the Company's Regulation A Offering Statement on February 4, 2026. Notice of Qualification

The Company is now seeking to raise up to $20 million with an anticipated listing on a national exchange in 2026. It has received proposals for up to $34 million in financing.

How To Invest:

Those interested in learning more about the Company and the public offering should visit the company website

Invest With Us | American Mineral Resources

Why American Mineral Resources, Inc

The company: is being repositioned as a commodity acquisition vehicle and is developing a significant portfolio of assets that include the following:

La Grande Plata: A Large-Scale, High-Grade Silver Project in Chile

Furano: A Promising Porphyry Copper-Gold Project in Chile

QC Rare Earth Project – Quebec, Canada

Piscau-North Polymetallic Gold Project – Quebec, Canada

Couture Copper Project – Quebec, Canada

Cheryl Creek Gold Project – Yukon, Canada

Placer Mine Gold Project – British Columbia, Canada

Securities Offered: Common Stock

Offering Size: Up to $20 million

Minimum Investment: $1,000.

About American Lithium Materials, Inc.

American Lithium Materials, Inc. (OTCID: AMLM)) is an exploration-stage mining company focused on gold, lithium, rare earths, cobalt, nickel, and other critical metals powering the global energy transition. Now entering a transformation phase, AMLM is being repositioned as a commodity acquisition and tokenization vehicle to pioneer real-world-asset (RWA) tokenization across gold, lithium, oil, gas, REE's and mining. Information at American Mineral Resources .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

American Lithium Minerals, Inc

1007 South Street

Carson City, NV 89701

Phone: (877) 734-8787

E-mail: [email protected]

X: @AMR_ResourcesAu

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4qjAuWE

SOURCE American Lithium Minerals, Inc