SEC Qualifies Company's Regulation A Offering for up to $20 Million

Feb 05, 2026, 08:15 ET
CARSON CITY, Nev., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM) ("AMLM" or the "Company") an exploration stage mining company focused on gold, silver, lithium, rare earths, and other critical metals powering the global energy transition, is pleased to announce that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") qualified the Company's Regulation A Offering Statement on February 4, 2026. Notice of Qualification
The Company is now seeking to raise up to $20 million with an anticipated listing on a national exchange in 2026. It has received proposals for up to $34 million in financing.
Why American Mineral Resources, Inc
The company: is being repositioned as a commodity acquisition vehicle and is developing a significant portfolio of assets that include the following:
- La Grande Plata: A Large-Scale, High-Grade Silver Project in Chile
- Furano: A Promising Porphyry Copper-Gold Project in Chile
- QC Rare Earth Project – Quebec, Canada
- Piscau-North Polymetallic Gold Project – Quebec, Canada
- Couture Copper Project – Quebec, Canada
- Cheryl Creek Gold Project – Yukon, Canada
- Placer Mine Gold Project – British Columbia, Canada
Securities Offered: Common Stock
Offering Size: Up to $20 million
Minimum Investment: $1,000.
About American Lithium Materials, Inc.
American Lithium Materials, Inc. (OTCID: AMLM)) is an exploration-stage mining company focused on gold, lithium, rare earths, cobalt, nickel, and other critical metals powering the global energy transition. Now entering a transformation phase, AMLM is being repositioned as a commodity acquisition and tokenization vehicle to pioneer real-world-asset (RWA) tokenization across gold, lithium, oil, gas, REE's and mining. Information at American Mineral Resources.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
Contact:
American Lithium Minerals, Inc
1007 South Street
Carson City, NV 89701
Phone: (877) 734-8787
E-mail: [email protected]
X: @AMR_ResourcesAu
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4qjAuWE
