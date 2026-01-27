Grande Plata Showing Strong Silver Results

News provided byAmerican Lithium Minerals, Inc
Jan 27, 2026, 08:15 ET
Update on Chile Project
CARSON CITY, Nev., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM) ("AMLM" or the "Company"), announced an update of its transaction with Aeramentum Resources Limited ("AEN") who has been actively progressing exploration plans and in summary:
- Ratification of Grande Plata Silver Project Deal: AEN is working to complete the contract with AMLM. The deal was originally negotiated and completed when the silver price was $33/oz compared to more than US$100/oz today.
- Further high-grade silver from sampling at Grande Plata: The AEN geologists were on-site at Grande Plata in November 2025, conducting sampling and reconnaissance. In line with similar grades achieved across the >7.5km strike of exposed Ag-Cu-Au veins, recent sampling returned encouraging grades in a number of locations exceeding 680gt Ag and 3% Cu (see summary table below).
- Ahead of planned diamond drilling in March, mapping and trenching is planned, along with upgrading the roads and drill pads to ensure the site is prepared for the drilling program.
|
Table 1: November 2025 reconnaissance sampling
|
Sample
|
Prospect
|
Sample
Type
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu (%)
|
Mo (g/t)
|
Comments
|
20011501
|
Calabozo
|
Copper oxides-
|
0.02
|
39
|
0.42 %
|
2.9
|
Moderate grade
|
20011502
|
Calabozo
|
Limonite with copper
|
0.43
|
681
|
0.68 %
|
20
|
High grade silver
|
20011503
|
Cumbre
|
Copper oxides-
|
0.36
|
341
|
3.30 %
|
20.6
|
High grade Cu, Ag
|
20011504
|
San Jose
|
Copper oxides-
|
0.01
|
2
|
2.02 %
|
2.0
|
High grade Cu, low
|
20011505
|
San Jose
|
Copper oxides-
|
0.42
|
421
|
0.18 %
|
217
|
Relatively high Mo
|
20011506
|
San Jose
|
Limonites with copper
|
0.070
|
600
|
6.67 %
|
16.3
|
High grade silver
A review of geological reports continues to provide encouragement, with the potential for broad, moderate to high grade intersections based on surface mapping and past trenching results which show an altered dacitic tuff unit, which hosts the mineralised veins, up to 100m wide in some locations such as Calabozo. Mineralisation is from surface (refer to Figure 2) with previous trenching results including:
- 6m @ 407g/t Ag, 2.94% Cu, 0.72g/t Au (Calabozo, Figure 3a, b)
- 6m @ 199g/t Ag, 1.44% Cu, 0.36g/t Au (Calabozo, Figure 3a)
As part of the preparation for drilling at the Silverado Prospect, previous tenement rights holders (2020-2022) Rugby Mining conducted some channel sampling with results including:
- Section 6657120N: 2.5 m @ 135 g/t Ag, 0.64 % Cu, 0.14 g/t Au and 5.80 % Pb
- Section 6657120N: 1.5 m @ 591 g/t Ag, 2.47 % Cu, 0.10 g/t Au and 4.95 % Pb
- Section 6657152N: 1 m @ 1,550 g/t Ag 2.91 % Cu, 0.51 g/t Au and 6.32 % Pb
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
Contact:
American Lithium Minerals, Inc
1007 South Street
Carson City, NV 89701
Phone: (877) 734-8787
E-mail: [email protected]
X : @AMR_ResourcesAu
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4qjAuWE
SOURCE American Lithium Minerals, Inc
