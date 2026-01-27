Grande Plata Showing Strong Silver Results

Ratification of Grande Plata Silver Project Deal: AEN is working to complete the contract with AMLM. The deal was originally negotiated and completed when the silver price was $33/oz compared to more than US$100/oz today.

Ahead of planned diamond drilling in March, mapping and trenching is planned, along with upgrading the roads and drill pads to ensure the site is prepared for the drilling program.

Table 1: November 2025 reconnaissance sampling

Sample

Number Prospect

Name Sample Type Au

(g/t)

AAS Ag

(g/t)

GRAV Cu (%) Mo (g/t) Comments 20011501 Calabozo Copper oxides-

dominated outcrop 0.02 39 0.42 % 2.9 Moderate grade

Ag/Cu 20011502 Calabozo Limonite with copper

oxides 0.43 681 0.68 % 20 High grade silver 20011503 Cumbre Copper oxides-

dominated outcrop 0.36 341 3.30 % 20.6 High grade Cu, Ag 20011504 San Jose Copper oxides-

dominated in historic

pits 0.01 2 2.02 % 2.0 High grade Cu, low

silver 20011505 San Jose Copper oxides-

dominated in historic

pits 0.42 421 0.18 % 217 Relatively high Mo

grade, points to

porphyry nearby? 20011506 San Jose Limonites with copper

oxides in historic pits 0.070 600 6.67 % 16.3 High grade silver

A review of geological reports continues to provide encouragement, with the potential for broad, moderate to high grade intersections based on surface mapping and past trenching results which show an altered dacitic tuff unit, which hosts the mineralised veins, up to 100m wide in some locations such as Calabozo. Mineralisation is from surface (refer to Figure 2) with previous trenching results including:

6m @ 407g/t Ag, 2.94% Cu, 0.72g/t Au (Calabozo, Figure 3a, b)

6m @ 199g/t Ag, 1.44% Cu, 0.36g/t Au (Calabozo, Figure 3a)

As part of the preparation for drilling at the Silverado Prospect, previous tenement rights holders (2020-2022) Rugby Mining conducted some channel sampling with results including:

Section 6657120N: 2.5 m @ 135 g/t Ag, 0.64 % Cu, 0.14 g/t Au and 5.80 % Pb

Section 6657120N: 1.5 m @ 591 g/t Ag, 2.47 % Cu, 0.10 g/t Au and 4.95 % Pb

Section 6657152N: 1 m @ 1,550 g/t Ag 2.91 % Cu, 0.51 g/t Au and 6.32 % Pb

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

