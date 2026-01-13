Seceon Breaks the OT Security Barrier: aiSecOT360 Delivers Holistic Protection Without Compromising Air-Gap Integrity

As Nation-State Attacks Escalate Against Critical Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Manufacturing, AI/ML & DTM Powered Platform Unifies NG-SIEM, NDR, UEBA, NBAD, ITDR, and Threat Intelligence for Organizations with OT and Legacy Infrastructure

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With cyberattacks against critical infrastructure surging 30% in 2025 and nation-state actors like Volt Typhoon and Salt Typhoon actively pre-positioning within power grids, water treatment facilities, healthcare networks, and telecommunications infrastructure, Seceon today announced aiSecOT360—a comprehensive OT security module purpose-built for organizations operating critical infrastructure, healthcare systems, and manufacturing environments with OT and legacy infrastructure that cannot be easily patched, upgraded, or replaced.

"Volt Typhoon and Salt Typhoon are pre-positioning in our critical infrastructure. Traditional OT security stops at discovery. aiSecOT360 goes beyond-delivering AI/ML & DTM powered threat detection with actionable recommendations. In safety-critical environments, humans must stay in command." - Chandra S. Pandey, Founder & CEO (www.seceon.com) Vaibhav Patkar, CISO, Orient Technologies Limited (https://www.orientindia.in) and Sunday McDickson Samuel, CEO of SMSAM Systems (https://smsam.net)

Traditional OT security approaches focus primarily on asset discovery, vulnerability management, and protocol monitoring—requiring integration with separate SIEM, UEBA, and identity security tools for complete coverage. This fragmented approach leaves dangerous security gaps in environments where legacy PLCs, decades-old SCADA systems, medical imaging devices, and aging industrial controllers operate alongside modern IT infrastructure. Seceon's AI/ML & DTM (Dynamic Threat Model) powered platform eliminates this complexity by unifying NG-SIEM, NDR, UEBA, NBAD, ITDR, passive discovery, real-time traffic analysis, deep operations understanding, and threat intelligence in a single architecture built from the ground up.

The platform's dual-stage Collection & Control Engine (CCE) maintains air-gap integrity through unidirectional data flow—critical for healthcare organizations protecting patient safety systems and connected medical devices, utilities safeguarding grid operations and electrical substations, defense contractors securing controlled unclassified information, and manufacturers securing production lines and industrial control systems. Supporting 70+ industrial protocols including DNP3, IEC 61850, Modbus, BACnet, DICOM, and HL7, aiSecOT360 delivers behavioral analytics with deep operations understanding and clear, actionable recommendations for human-driven remediation.

Vision for Converged Security and Partner-Driven Growth

"Critical infrastructure, healthcare, and manufacturing organizations—including DoD contract manufacturers—face a perfect storm: sophisticated nation-state threats targeting environments filled with legacy OT systems never designed for today's evolving threat landscape," said Chandra S. Pandey, Founder and CEO of Seceon. "aiSecOT360 reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and our 'convergence' vision—delivering unified NG-SIEM, NDR, UEBA, NBAD, and ITDR with AI/ML & DTM engines. I want to thank our partners for delivering exceptional results in 2025, including multiple multi-million dollar wins, growing our customer base worldwide. We're building on this tremendous momentum entering 2026 with continued expansion across our R&D and GTM teams."

Industry Leaders Validate Approach

Sunday McDickson Samuel, CEO of SMSAM Systems, which manages large-scale OT deployments across power distribution and utility companies, stated: "Our critical infrastructure clients operate decades-old SCADA systems and legacy RTUs alongside modern networks. Most OT security solutions delivered solid asset discovery but required separate SIEM integration for complete monitoring. Seceon gave us unified real-time traffic analysis, behavioral analytics, identity threat detection, and integrated threat intelligence—one AI/ML & DTM powered platform with actionable recommendations our operators trust for human-driven response."

Vaibhav Patkar, CISO of Orient Technologies Limited, who is driving OT security modernization across Power, Manufacturing, and Pharma organizations with 25 years of cybersecurity leadership, added: "Healthcare, defense manufacturing, and industrial environments have unique challenges—legacy medical devices, production PLCs, and air-gapped networks requiring protection without operational disruption. Seceon's unified NG-SIEM, NDR, UEBA, NBAD, and ITDR platform delivers 95% false positive reduction with safety interlocks ensuring humans control remediation. This is comprehensive OT security empowering operators with actionable intelligence, not overwhelming them with fragmented point solutions."

Platform Capabilities

aiSecOT360 unifies: passive discovery of 10,000+ assets including legacy OT devices, 70+ industrial protocol deep packet inspection, NG-SIEM with DTM correlation, NDR, UEBA, NBAD, ITDR, real-time traffic analysis, operations understanding, integrated threat intelligence, and SOAR with safety interlocks. The platform detects Industroyer2, TRITON, Volt Typhoon campaigns, and healthcare-specific threats, delivering prioritized alerts with actionable guidance for human-driven response—ensuring compliance with NERC CIP, IEC 62443, HIPAA, CMMC for DoD contractors, and NIST cybersecurity frameworks.

About Seceon

Seceon enables MSPs, MSSPs, and enterprises to significantly reduce cyber threats through its AI/ML & DTM powered Open Threat Management platform. Committed to continuous innovation and a 100% partner-driven go-to-market strategy, Seceon's 750+ partners deliver comprehensive security services for 9,300+ clients across critical infrastructure, healthcare, manufacturing, and defense industrial base. Learn more at www.seceon.com.

Media Contact

Maggie MacAlpine

9789230040

[email protected]

SOURCE Seceon