Seceon Hires IT Channel Veteran Amy Luby as VP, Ecosystem and Community

Former managed services provider (MSP) business owner and Channel Chief, joins Seceon to drive awareness and engagement in the MSP and MSSP community.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seceon, the pioneer of the first cybersecurity platform that augments and automates security operations services for MSPs and MSSPs, with an AI and ML-powered aiSIEM, aiXDR and aiMSSP platform, announced that it has hired Amy Luby as the company's first VP of Ecosystem and Channel Chief.

Seceon's aiSIEM and aiXDR platform is optimized for MSPs that are seeking to launch advanced detection and response services and MSSPs that are looking for automation as they consolidate and focus their ability to deliver profitable managed security services.

Amy Luby, VP Ecosystem and Community

"The MSP and MSSP communities are driving our mission to enable our partners with profitable managed security services. Amy's long-term involvement and deep understanding of these communities is a perfect match to help Seceon continue to serve them," said Chandra Pandey, Seceon, CEO.

"I am super excited to bring Seceon further into the managed services community, there is a deep need to shift many service providers from a protection and prevention only security program to a highly automated, detection and response platform. As MSPs and MSSPs choose their strategic vendors, Seceon is rising to the top as it enables them to maintain control, deliver lower risks and earn higher margins," said Amy Luby, Seceon VP, Ecosystem and Community.

With over 28 years of experience in the IT Services industry, Amy Luby has created and grown successful businesses and communities in the MSP and cloud security space. Amy has consulted with over 1500 MSPs worldwide and built an online community of over 3000 MSPs. Amy has received multiple awards, including CRN Channel Chief and Women of the Channel, Forrester Top 100 Most Influential in the Channel, and MSP Mentor Top 250 Influencers.

"I've known Amy Luby for 16 years and her deep understanding of the IT channel and how ecosystems are evolving, combined with her passion for managed services success is a great benefit to the community," said Jay McBain, Chief Analyst - Channels, Partnerships & Ecosystems, Canalys.

About Seceon

Seceon enables MSPs and MSSPs to reduce cyber threat risks and their security stack complexity while greatly improving their ability to detect and block threats, and breaches at scale. Seceon's Open Threat Management (OTM) platform augments and automates MSP and MSSP security services with our AI and ML-powered aiSIEM, aiXDR and aiMSSP platform. The platform delivers gapless coverage by collecting telemetry from logs, identity management, networks, endpoints, clouds, and applications. It's all enriched and analyzed in real-time by applying threat intelligence, AI and ML models built on behavioral analysis, and correlation engines to create reliable, transparent detections and alerts. Over 300 partners are reselling and/or running high-margin, efficient security services with automated cyber threat remediation and continuous compliance for over 7,500 clients.

