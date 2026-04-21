Seceon Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® "Voice of the Customer" Report for Security Information and Event Management

Seceon earns a 4.6 out of 5.0 overall rating from 82 verified customer reviews, with 90% of reviewers willing to recommend the platform, reflecting strong real-world satisfaction across the global services and financial sectors

WESTFORD, Mass., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seceon Inc., a leading provider of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions for enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs), today announced its inclusion in the "Voice of the Customer" for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), published April 10, 2026. The recognition is based entirely on verified reviews and ratings submitted by Seceon customers on the Gartner Peer Insights platform over an 18-month period.

Gartner's Peer Review Voice of the Customer Quadrant, recognized Seceon as a leading SIEM solution in 2026. Driven by verified customer feedback, Seceon delivers strong outcomes in threat detection, response, and compliance with high ratings across product capabilities, deployment, and support. Seceon is included in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" for Security Information and Event Management (2026), based on verified reviews from customers across the globe. The recognition reflects strong feedback across deployment experience, usability, and operational effectiveness, highlighting how security teams are turning to unified platforms to improve visibility, accelerate response, and reduce operational complexity.

Seceon achieved an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars across 82 verified customer reviews, 210 total reviews, with 90% of reviewers indicating a willingness to recommend Seceon to peers. The company was recognized in the "Aspiring" Voice of the Customer Quadrant, reflecting above-market-average overall experience scores alongside a growing customer footprint.

"The SIEM market has long been dominated by solutions that are expensive to deploy, slow to deliver value, and difficult to manage without large teams. Our inclusion in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer with a 4.6 rating and a top deployment experience score validates that there is a better way, and that our customers are living proof of it."

— Chandra Pandey, Founder & CEO, Seceon Inc.

Why This Recognition Matters

The Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" is one of the most trusted peer-driven evaluations in enterprise technology. Inclusion requires a minimum of 20 verified reviews over 18 months, a 4.0 or higher overall rating, and sufficient ratings across capabilities and support delivery criteria that ensure only vendors with demonstrated customer satisfaction are represented. Across the entire SIEM market during this period, Gartner Peer Insights collected 2,673 total reviews and ratings.

For Seceon, earning a 90% Willingness to Recommend score, ahead of several larger, well-resourced competitors in the market, underscores the tangible value customers experience when deploying the Seceon Open Threat Management (OTM) Platform. Seceon's Deployment Experience score of 4.6 out of 5.0 is particularly notable, reflecting the platform's ease of onboarding and time-to-value relative to more complex legacy SIEM architectures.

What Customers Value Most

Across 82 verified reviews, Seceon customers predominantly from the services, finance, and communications sectors, spanning organizations in the US, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and globally — consistently highlight:

AI-driven, real-time threat detection and automated response that reduces analyst workload and alert fatigue

Superior deployment experience compared to legacy SIEM tools, with rapid time-to-value for resource-constrained teams

Strong MSSP and multi-tenant capabilities that enable service providers to deliver scalable, enterprise-grade protection

Consistent, high-quality customer support rated 4.5 out of 5.0 across 82 reviewers

Competitive total cost of ownership, making advanced threat detection accessible beyond large enterprise budgets

Read Seceon's verified customer reviews and access the full Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for SIEM report at: https://seceon.com/2026-gartner-peer-insights-voice-of-the-customer-for-siem/

About the Seceon Open Threat Management Platform



Seceon's Open Threat Management (OTM) Platform combines AI, machine learning, and behavioral analytics to continuously monitor, detect, and automatically contain threats across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments in real time, 24/7. Designed for enterprises and MSSPs alike, the platform ingests and correlates data from across the full IT environment, eliminating the complexity, cost, and tuning burden of traditional SIEM deployments.

Gartner Disclaimer



Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Security Information and Event Management, Peer Community Contributors, 10 April 2026. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Media Contact:

Shikha Pandey

[email protected]

(978) 923-0040

SOURCE Seceon Inc.