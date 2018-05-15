Seceon Unveils aiMSSP™ Solution for Managed Security Service Providers

"Overwhelmed by the breadth, depth, frequency and complexity of threats in the current landscape, enterprises and SMBs are increasingly turning to MSSPs to deliver the capabilities, skills, time and resources they lack," said Chandra Pandey, Founder and CEO of Seceon. "aiMSSP gives managed security service providers the ability to address a wide range of client cybersecurity requirements at speed and scale, delivering data protection and differentiated services on their path to profitability."

Path to Profitability

Over 60 percent of SMBs go out of business should they be attacked by cyber criminals. Cyber-attacks, such as ransomware and DDoS, specifically target smaller, more vulnerable businesses with a lack of security expertise and fragile infrastructure. Many businesses are turning to MSSPs to provide managed services which are evolving to address these challenges. MSSPs provide remote 'outsourced' monitoring of security events and management of security devices, such as, firewalls and intrusion detection. They provide a shield of protection that small-to-medium businesses need for their very existence.

Seceon aiMSSP provides MSSPs with the ability to offer outsourced security operations center (SOC) services for the enterprise, which includes 24x7 security monitoring, threat intelligence, detection and remediation in real-time, at nominal and predictable linear costs. Its "SOC-in-a-Box" capabilities allow MSSPs to expand current service offerings while bringing advanced threat detection and mitigation capabilities to small-to-medium businesses.

MSSPs Launch New Services with Seceon

Netswitch : "Netswitch is ecstatic to partner with Seceon to construct SecurliPaaS' Trending Analysis for early detection and preventive responses by leveraging the OTM platform with its holistic approach of threat hunting and in-depth analytic capabilities," said Stanley LI, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of Netswitch. "Together, we helped our clients to reduce indicators of compromise (IOC) by an average of 86 percent, while also reducing the cost of managing and maintaining our customer SIEM solution by an average of 50 percent."

Richard Fleischman & Associates : "Leveraging Seceon's aiMSSP solution, we are now processing more than 200 million events per day with an extremely low rate of false positives and have increased the efficiency of our IT and SOC personnel by 37 percent. Moreover, our SOC analysts are able to research valid alerts faster and considerably reduce Mean-Time-To-Response (MTTR) for our customers," said Grigoriy Millis, Chief Technology Officer for Richard Fleischman & Associates, trusted technology partner to over 600 clients globally, with more than $900 billion in total assets under management. "The improvements in security posture, the ease of installation and integration, and the ability for immediate remediation have greatly improved RFA's competitive advantage as an MSP while allowing us to offer innovative technology to our clients at much lower costs than our competitors."

Secure Designs, Inc. : Zak Nelson, Vice President, Secure Designs, Inc., shares his experience, "Secure Designs has been working with the Seceon team in the implementation of aiMSSP, and we have recently launched our new SD-IQ service based on that platform. Everyone, from our Advanced Services Group (SOC team) to our customers, has very high admiration for the breadth and depth of its power. We have been impressed how rapidly the Seceon team continues to improve and enhance it. It is imperative for an advanced SIEM solution in an ever-evolving threat landscape to stay ahead of the threat curve that constantly looms and shifts on the horizon."

Nelson continues, "Small to medium-sized businesses typically lack the resources and in-house expertise to adequately defend their network infrastructure (and everything depending on it) against the myriad threats in our cyber world. Many regretfully ignore the threat, or pay minimal attention and resources to protecting themselves against it. aiMSSP provides a platform that enables us to deliver affordable differentiated services to our clients and is easily deployed at scale in any environment, simplifying our ability to provide this revolutionary defense to thousands of customers rapidly."

About Seceon

The combination of Seceon's Dynamic Threat Model (DTM), machine learning, AI with actionable intelligence for proactive threat detection of known or unknown threats, and automated containment/elimination empowers enterprises and MSSPs to provide comprehensive cybersecurity in the digital-era. Leveraging intelligent data collection and analysis, Seceon's Open Threat Management (OTM) platform provides unmatched visibility across the entire network—from users and devices to applications and flows—surfacing only the most relevant threats in real-time and the means necessary to eliminate them immediately. aiSIEM and aiMSSP are solutions that ingest raw streaming logs, flows, network traffic and identity and are born out of the OTM platform. To learn more about Seceon's aiMSSP solution, please visit www.seceon.com or call (978)-923-0040.

