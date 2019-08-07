Seclytics, Inc. Partners with Tokyo Electron Device to Protect Japanese Companies Against Cyber Attacks Ahead of 2020 Summer Olympics

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seclytics, Inc. and Tokyo Electron Device Limited (TED) announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership, which will provide companies in Japan with access to Seclytics' science-based platform that delivers accurate, verifiable and actionable Cyber Attack Predictions.

"Nowadays, cybercrime is more sophisticated than ever, and cybersecurity threats are huge concerns for organizations," said Joe Jozen, CEO of Tokyo Electron Device America. "Japan is no exception. The upcoming Tokyo Olympics Games in 2020 makes it a nationwide problem, and it is crucial for Japanese organizations to take proactive measures, rather than reactive. We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Seclytics, which enables us to offer proactive protection against cybercriminals before they start attacking our customers' valuable assets."

Seclytics uses science to identify the origin of cyberattacks at least 51 days before they occur. Seclytics patent-pending technology hunts adversaries in the wild during their precrime setup stages, resulting in over 5,000 unique adversary profiles to date. Continuous surveillance of the attackers ensures that the element of surprise is removed when they go live with their attacks on day zero, leveling the playing field for large organizations on the defensive. Seclytics SaaS-based platform uniquely provides prevention at the precrime stage, at day zero, and when cybercriminals go live and beyond.

"Our platform will enable Japanese enterprises to predict cyberattacks before they strike with very high predictive accuracy," said Dr. Saeed Abu-Nimeh, CEO of Seclytics. "We are extremely excited to partner with Tokyo Electron Device to protect Japanese businesses ahead of the upcoming world stage events."

About Seclytics

Since 2014, Seclytics has used science to deliver the only attack prediction platform in the industry that hunts adversaries in the wild in the setup stage, generating Attack Predictions, on average, 51+ days before they strike, with over 97% accuracy and <0.01% false positives. Seclytics' SaaS-based platform uniquely provides prevention at the precrime stage, at day zero, and when attackers go live and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.seclytics.com .

About Tokyo Electron Device Limited

Tokyo Electron Device (TED) is a technical trading firm with a "trading business" function that provides semiconductor products and IT solutions, as well as a "development business" function that performs commissioned designing and the development of own-brand products.

The CN BU has marketing functions to catch the world's most advanced technology quickly and handles storage, network and security products widely, and it provides it as a business solution in the cloud era.

We consistently provide optimal solutions for customers from installation to support. For more information, visit: http://cn.teldevice.co.jp/company_english/about_us

