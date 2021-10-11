Second Annual EmbraceCLE Community Challenge Garners Nearly $200,000 for Local Nonprofits

"We call it the EmbraceCLE Community Challenge because it really is all about building and supporting our community," says Brian Macias, president, Embrace Pet Insurance. "These organizations are what make our region great. We love providing a platform to raise awareness of these amazing nonprofits and help them generate much-needed financial support."

Nineteen nonprofits participated in this year's Challenge. Throughout the month of September, each participating charity was tasked with raising funds through their own page on Givebutter, with the ability to promote the page to their own social media audiences, email lists, or via any preferred marketing medium. The most successful fundraisers were named the winners, with prizes going to the top three participants in each of two categories (one category for small-to-medium sized nonprofits and one for medium-to-large sized nonprofits).

In the 'Small but Mighty' category, made up of small-to-medium sized nonprofits, the winners are:

As for 'The Big Dogs,' made up of medium-to-large charities, the winners are:

First-place winners received a $12,500 prize; second-place winners received $6,500; and third-place winners received $3,500, significantly supplementing the funds each nonprofit raised throughout the month. In addition to these donations for the winning organizations, up to $15,000 of additional prizes were up for grabs by all participating organizations during weekly bonus challenges.

"Our two first-place winners alone raised nearly $30,000 each over the course of the Challenge," added Macias. "The incredible generosity of Northeast Ohioans – and the unbelievable commitment and work ethic of each of these nonprofits – really shows in the tremendous amounts raised through the Challenge. We are thrilled to support each of the organizations that participated and can't wait to see the amazing work they'll do."

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

