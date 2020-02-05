Second Annual Four Seasons Maui Wine & Food Classic Set for Memorial Day Weekend 2020
Exclusive wine and food package grants full access to celebrity chefs and world-class vintners over a carefully curated weekend of epicurean events
Feb 05, 2020, 09:00 ET
WAILEA, Hawaii, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After an acclaimed first year event, Four Seasons Resort Maui has announced the second annual Four Seasons Maui Wine & Food Classic line-up for Memorial Weekend 2020. Developed in partnership with "wine therapist to the stars" president and principal of Wally's Wine & Spirits Christian Navarro, the weekend of events promises opportunities to connect with an all-star line-up of world-class vintners, master sommeliers and celebrity chefs.
"This year, we've raised the bar even higher," says Four Seasons Maui General Manager Marc Bromley of the annual event, awarded Robb Report's "Best of the Best New Wine Festival 2019" in its inaugural year. "Some of the world's most coveted wineries and most star-studded chefs will join us here in Maui to create pure magic."
Navarro's curated list of over 30 wineries include powerhouses such as GAJA, BOND, Dom Pérignon, Opus One, and many more. Acclaimed spirit producers Casa Dragones tequila, Michter's whiskey, and Dos Hermanos Mezcal by Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston will also join the weekend.
Four Seasons Maui Executive Chef Craig Dryhurst will welcome superstar chefs Wolfgang Puck of Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group and Spago Maui, Francis Mallmann, Michael Mina of Mina Group, Josiah Citrin of Melisse, Jackson Yu of Omakase, and Erik Anderson of Four Seasons Napa Valley.
Guests who reserve the Four Seasons Maui Wine & Food Classic event package will have an all-access pass to the entire weekend of events.
EVENT SCHEDULE (details are subject to change):
Starlit Soiree
Thursday, May 21, 2020, 6:30 p.m.
The weekend's events kick off with a meeting of the stars, under the stars, featuring famed Italian wine producer GAJA, Wally's Chef Ryan Kluver, Four Seasons Maui's Executive Chef Craig Dryhurst and Four Seasons Napa Valley's Executive Chef Erik Anderson. Fifth generation vintner Giovanni Gaja will host this extraordinary evening.
Oceanfront Gala
Friday, May 22, 2020, 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Over 35 world-renowned wine and spirit producers and bites prepared by celebrity guest chefs will be showcased at this grand tasting event set on the Resort's stunning Oceanfront Lawn. Guests will mix and mingle with visiting vintners and master sommeliers, as well as the Resort's robust staff of more than 20 sommeliers providing the Resort's legendary service.
Masterclasses
Saturday, May 23, 2020 & Sunday, May 24,2020, Daytime
Guests will enhance their wine IQ with access to two of the following Masterclasses that feature the world's best wine, caviar, coffee and more:
- Champagne and Caviar: Billecart-Salmon and Calvisius Caviar
- Napa Valley Superstars: Dana Estates, Marciano Estate, Realm, Sinegal Estate
- Glassology: A Discovery of How Glass Shape Affects Taste
- The Great Terroirs of California Pinot Noir: Barden, The Hilt, Kistler, Occidental, Williams Selyem
- House of Roederer: An Exploration of Biodynamic Champagne
- The World's Rarest Coffees: A Tasting with Two Coffee Sommeliers
- Central Coast Superstars: Aleksander Estate, Barden, Crown Point, Daou, Jonata, Margerum
- Super Tuscan Legend: Solaia
Elite Dinners
Saturday, May 23, 2020, 6:30 p.m.
Celebrity chefs pair up with select wineries to present five break-out dinners across the Resort's stunning venues. Guests will choose from the following exclusive options:
- Opus One featuring Chef Wolfgang Puck
- BOND featuring Chef Josiah Citrin
- Memento Mori featuring Chef Michael Mina
- Dom Pérignon featuring Chef Jackson Yu
- Casa Dragones Tequila featuring Chef Melissa Perello
Fire & Feast with Francis Mallmann
Sunday, May 24, 2020, 6:00 p.m.
Sparks will fly as South America's most beloved chef Francis Mallmann brings his celebrated style to the shores of Maui. Mallmann, who has developed a cult-like following after Netflix documented his story on Chef's Table, will pull the meal right out of the fire, which guests will enjoy alongside Uruguayan Bodega Garzón wines.
Brunch & Bubbles
Monday, May 25, 2020, 10:00 a.m.
The weekend concludes with a lavish brunch featuring only the best Champagne houses. Producers include Billecart-Salmon, Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon, Ruinart, and Veuve Clicquot.
Discover the full list of featured wines and spirits here.
Ticket and Accommodations Information
Guests will experience the entire schedule when they choose to book the event package. A la carte tickets are available for the Oceanfront Gala only. Guests must be age 21 years or older to attend all events. Accommodations must be reserved separately. Visit fourseasons.com/mauiclassic for more information.
The presenting sponsor for the Four Seasons Maui Wine & Food Classic is ultra-high-end luxury watchmaker Richard Mille. Additional sponsors include NetJets, Riedel, Alaska Airlines, Martin Katz, and Chef Works.
About Four Seasons Resort Maui: To learn more about the legendary resort, visit the website.
CONTACT: Crissa Hiranaga, crissa.hiranaga@fourseasons.com, 808-268-9644
SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Maui
Share this article