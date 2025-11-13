Second Annual Wanna Folk Music Festival Announces Lineup, Headlined by Nationally-Renowned and Award-Winning Electric Blues Bassist, Singer, and Songwriter Biscuit Miller

Annual Celebration of Folk Music to Take Place in Weatherford, Texas on December 6, 2025; Venue Changed to Antebellum Ale House

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second Annual Wanna Folk Music Festival, to be held December 6, 2025 at the Antebellum Ale House (321 E Oak St.) in Weatherford, Texas, announced today an exciting lineup of national and local acts, headlined by nationally-touring blues musician and two-time Blues Music Award Winner Biscuit Miller. It also features several other well-known local and regional musicians, including Denver Williams and Greg Schroeder, as well as the finalists in the festival's songwriting contest.

The full 2025 Wanna Folk Festival lineup is as follows:

11:00am: Phil Coomer

11:30am: Darryl Ross

12:00pm: Rek Rekerdres

12:30pm: Aiden Muskrat

1:00pm: Matt Broyles

2:00pm: Aledo Music Academy

3:00pm: Songwriter Competition

3:30pm: Songwriter Competition 3rd Place Winner (TBA)

3:45pm: Songwriter Competition 2nd Place Winner (TBA)

4:15pm: Songwriter Competition 1st Place Winner (TBA)

5:00pm: Shea Lindley

6:00pm: Denver Williams

7:00pm: James Hinkle

8:00pm: Greg Schroeder

9:00pm: Biscuit Miller

Wanna Folk is presented by Lilly Youth and Arts Foundation, in partnership with the Parker County Pickers.

For more information, follow the Wanna Folk Festival on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Andrew Ricci

724-544-7491

[email protected]

SOURCE Wanna Folk Festival