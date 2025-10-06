Second Annual Wanna Folk Music Festival Coming to Weatherford, Texas on December 6, 2025; Songwriting Contest Now Accepting Submissions

Annual Celebration of Folk Music to Once Again Feature Exciting Lineup of National and Local Acts

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second Annual Wanna Folk Music Festival will be held on December 6, 2025 at The Peach on North Main in Weatherford, Texas, event organizers announced today. Building on the success of the inaugural festival in 2024, this year's event will again feature a dynamic lineup of national and local musicians, workshops, and more.

The event will also feature a songwriting contest offering a $2,000 cash prize, studio recording time, a performance slot on the lineup, guitar gear, and other accessories. The songwriting contest is currently open and the deadline for submissions is October 22. The contest is free to enter as event sponsors believe that all musicians, regardless of means, should be able to participate. Additional information, and submission instructions, are available here.

"Parker County has one of the most exciting communities of musicians writing and performing some of the best original folk music in the country today," said Rex Smith, a Weatherford-based songwriter who co-founded the festival. "We created Wanna Folk to highlight these amazing artists and are excited to build on the successes of last year's event for another full day of great music, connection, and community."

"Our goal with this festival was to shine a spotlight on the talented songwriters within our community who remain virtually unknown while featuring some of the best artists in the country," said Phil Coomer, a lifelong songwriter and another of the event's co-founders. "By giving our local talent a stage at the festival, they now have a chance to be discovered and celebrated for their talents. All music lovers in Parker County and beyond should mark their calendars because they will not want to miss what we have put together."

A full lineup and schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

WHAT: The Second Annual Wanna Folk Music Festival

WHERE: The Peach on North Main, 113 N. Main, Weatherford, Tex.

WHEN: December 6, 2025

Wanna Folk is presented by Lilly Youth and Arts Foundation, in partnership with the Parker County Pickers.

For more information, follow the Wanna Folk Festival on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Andrew Ricci

[email protected]

724-544-7491

SOURCE Wanna Folk Festival