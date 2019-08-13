Second Avenue Capital Partners And White Oak Commercial Finance Co-Agent A $16 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility For Marolina Outdoor

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC ("SACP") ( www.secondavecp.com ), and White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC ("White Oak"), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, have closed on a $16,000,000 asset-backed revolving credit facility for Marolina Outdoor, Inc., a Charleston, SC based apparel company.

Founded in 2013, Marolina Outdoor designs and markets premium authentic performance apparel under the Huk and Nomad brands. The two brands include a full line of technical shirts, jackets, footwear and other accessories that meet the needs of fishing and hunting enthusiasts. The brands are sold through leading sporting goods retailers, independent specialty stores, and directly to consumers though www.hukgear.com and www.nomadoutdoor.com . Marolina is a portfolio company of Goode Partners, LLC, a New York based private equity firm focusing on high-growth potential, consumer-oriented companies.

"We are excited to work with Goode Partners in supporting the tremendous growth of Marolina," said Chris O'Connor, President of Second Avenue Capital Partners. "The Company has built two of the most exciting brands in outdoor apparel: Huk and Nomad. Our team at SACP has avid hunters, fishermen and boaters who have worn the brands for years for its performance and modern aesthetic. With this new credit facility, the company will have additional working capital, enabling the brands to reach an even wider customer base."

"Marolina has built a seasoned team of design and innovation-focused leaders who know how to build successful brands," said Robert Grbic, President and Chief Executive Officer of White Oak. "The Management team and Goode Partners have a clearly defined plan to continue the growth of the business. Alongside SACP, we were able to provide growth capital to add fuel to this rapidly growing business. We look forward to supporting them as they drive the business toward their goals."

"Our company was looking for lenders who were able to maximize our availability and keep up with our growth," said Danny Ricard, Chief Financial Officer of Marolina Outdoor. "SACP and White Oak know consumer products and were able to get right to the heart of our needs. They saw the value in our brands and were willing to lend aggressively on our inventory. This new source of working capital will allow Marolina to continue to bring our premier products to the outdoor world."

About Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC

Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC (www.secondavecp.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, is a finance company specializing in asset-based loans for the broader retail and consumer products industry. Focused on serving middle-market companies, SACP leverages the experience of retail operators, product merchants, and lenders to provide an array of customized, capital solutions for businesses. This unique merchant perspective gives SACP the ability to recognize and unlock value in assets other capital providers often overlook or don't understand. The firm's tailored financial solutions are a vital resource for clients as they seek the capital necessary to effectuate strategy and achieve financial objectives. Headquartered in Boston, Second Avenue Capital Partners also has offices in New York, Columbus, and Los Angeles.

About White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to middle market companies between $1- $40 million. WOCF's solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, invoice discounting, supply chain financing, inventory financing, U.S. import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, and its institutional clients.

About White Oak Global Advisors, LLC

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors' disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

About Marolina Outdoor, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Marolina Outdoor, Inc. designs and distributes performance outdoor apparel under two company-owned brands, Huk and Nomad. Huk Performance Apparel represents a fresh take on the fishing world, offering styles that are young and current but still appeal to anglers of all ages. Nomad's mission is to build the most innovative authentic hunting apparel available, designed and built by a community of passionate hunters. The Huk and Nomad brands include a full line of technical shirts, jackets, footwear and other accessories. For more information visit www.marolina.com. Huk products available online at www.hukgear.com. Nomad products available online at www.nomadoutdoor.com.

