Second Avenue Capital Partners Serves as Administrative Agent for $126,000,000 Financing Package to Support the Acquisition of Mirai Casting Group

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Avenue Capital Partners (SACP), a leading provider of asset-based loans and structured financing solutions, served as Administrative Agent for a $126,000,000 senior secured credit facility supporting the acquisition of Mirai Casting Group ("Mirai Casting," or the "Company"). The facility included a $65,000,000 working capital revolver and a $6,500,000 machinery and equipment term loan to the United States-based entities, with SACP serving as Collateral Agent and Lender for both. A partner lender served as Agent for the international credit facilities included in the total financing package.

With its Tokyo origins as part of Proterial Limited, dating back to 1910, the new entity, Mirai Casting, was acquired by Valore Holdings, a private equity firm with deep automotive-sector experience and a focus on corporate carve-outs. Mirai Casting is a Tier 1 supplier of cast iron and heat-resistant cast products sold to global automotive and commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Company's wide array of products includes chassis, drivetrain, suspension, and engine components.

"SACP has had a long-standing relationship with partners of Valore, and we've always been impressed with their vision and executional excellence," said Michael D. Sullivan, Founding Member and Head of Originations and Corporate Growth at SACP. "Multi-national corporate carve-outs have a high level of complexity. Valore's execution of this transaction has set the Company up for long-term success for all stakeholders. We are proud of our team's ability to deliver a comprehensive financing solution that matched Valore's pace and precision."

The seamless transition of the business to new ownership ensured Mirai Casting's customers would continue to receive the high level of product availability and service the customer base demands. Mirai Casting plays a vital role in the worldwide automotive supply chain. With so much market disruption, this transaction underscored the importance of coordination and timeliness to ensure an uninterrupted supply of these critical parts.

"The team from SACP worked with us through every detail of this complex transaction. Our team relied on their knowledge and guidance every step of the way," said Tom Griffiths, Managing Partner at Valore Holdings. "It is refreshing to work with a financing partner that can grasp all the moving pieces and undertake a project of this scope. We had full confidence in their ability to close when we were ready."

While SACP was founded as a consumer products and retail lender nearly eight years ago, the Mirai Casting transaction represents a wider expansion of the business into the wholesale and industrial sectors. SACP's affiliate SB360 has broadened the scope of its Wholesale & Industrial Division and provided key support for the Mirai Casting deal, as both affiliates amplify their extended sector capabilities.

About Second Avenue Capital Partners – Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC, a Schottenstein affiliate, specializes in asset-based loans for the broader retail and consumer products industry. Serving middle-market companies, SACP leverages the experience of retail operators, product merchants, and lenders to deliver customized capital solutions. A unique merchant perspective allows SACP to recognize and unlock value in assets that other capital providers often overlook or do not understand. The firm's tailored financial solutions are a vital resource for clients seeking capital to effectuate strategy and achieve financial objectives. Learn more at sacp.com .

About Valore – Valore is a private investment firm specializing in complex, value-oriented opportunities and corporate divestitures. Valore partners with exceptional management teams to drive operational improvement and long-term value creation. Valore invests in businesses operating across the automotive, manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure, aerospace and defense, business services, and consumer goods sectors.

