Second edition of Asia New Vision Forum will be held in Singapore from 25 to 27 September 2024

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia New Vision Forum will hold its second edition in Singapore from September 25 to 27, 2024. The theme of this year's Forum is "Global Challenges, Asian Solutions", where it aims to deep dive into sustainable economic growth for all while highlighting Asian solutions and innovations needed for a shared future.

A new international conference brand launched by Caixin Global a year ago in June 2023 with the support of the Singapore Economic Development Board and the Singapore Tourism Board, the Asia New Vision Forum 2024 marks continued collaboration with Singapore and other international corporate partners.

Hundreds of global policymakers, business leaders, scholars and industry experts are expected to participate in a dynamic two-day program of plenary sessions, insightful panels and roundtables to jointly address new risks, opportunities, and challenges brought about by global changes. With enabling action beyond dialogue as a key objective of the Forum, a high-level practical workshop will be held on the third day, to further facilitate exchanges on investing in Southeast Asia and more.

Asia stands as a diverse mosaic of developing nations and emerging economies, with untapped potential waiting to be realized. While it continues its role as the engine for global growth, Asia is increasingly leading the charge in areas such as energy transformation and technological innovation. Despite strong global economic headwinds, Asia continues to be both a cradle for innovation and a dynamic center for providing solutions. The Forum will deep dive into enabling sustainable economic growth through innovations and solutions in various fields such as biotechnology, medical innovation, new energy, photovoltaics, education, and fintech.

Hu Shuli, Chairwoman of Caixin Global and host of the Asia New Vision Forum said: "The inaugural Asia Vision Forum held last year successfully provided a platform for open and interactive dialogue between Asia and the world. This year, as we cooperate with Singapore again, we have greater confidence and aspiration that the participants will discuss topics of Asian interest, share Asian experiences and become architects to shape Asia's development and be drivers of changes. We believe that the Forum will spark even more innovation and cooperation opportunities, contributing to the prosperity and progress of Asia and the world."

Yap Chin Siang, Deputy Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board said: "Following the successful hosting of the inaugural Asia New Vision Forum in Singapore in 2023, our continued partnership in 2024 not only affirms Singapore's reputation as a major trade hub with cutting-edge innovation, technology, and research capabilities but also Singapore's advantageous position as a venue for world-class business events in Asia. We wish the second Asia New Vision Forum great success. Singapore will continue to support high-quality business events to foster a vibrant MICE ecosystem and uphold our ambition to be the World's Best MICE City."

Tan Kong Hwee, Executive Vice President, Global Enterprises and Marketing, Singapore Economic Development Board said: "We are pleased to welcome Caixin back for the second run of its Asia New Vision Forum in Singapore, a testament to our city-state's position as a convening hub for thought leadership and innovation. We look forward to fruitful exchanges on topics related to sustainable economic growth in Asia driven by Asian innovation, driving impactful outcomes and furthering 'Business for Good', from Singapore."

The first Asia New Vision Forum was successfully held in Singapore in June 2023, attracting over 400 global policymakers, business decision-makers, and senior scholars from more than 10 countries and territories including China, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, the United States, Germany, France, Brazil, Laos, and others. The Forum featured 110 speakers including Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Heng Swee Keat; Harvard University's President Emeritus and Charles W. Eliot University Professor, and Former United States Secretary of the Treasury, Lawrence H. Summers; Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information, Second Minister for Home Affairs, Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity, Josephine Teo; Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong; Distinguished Fellow at the Asia Research Institute National University of Singapore, Kishore Mahbubani; Historian and educator, former president of the University of Hong Kong, Wang Gungwu; Chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, Yao Ming, and others. They participated in 30 themed discussions and dialogues, addressing important issues in Asia and the world while calling for active action. The Forum received recognition as a platform showcasing China's continued stance of openness and dialogue with the world and active engagement with the global business community.

A professional business and financial news media headquartered in China, Caixin produces original, in-depth news content, and pioneered paid news subscriptions across digital readers in China. With paid subscribers exceeding one million, Caixin is the world's largest paid subscription media outside the UK and the US. Beyond news production, Caixin also focuses on building high-quality, influential large-scale leadership conference platforms, promoting deep understanding and positive dialogue between China, Asia and the world. Caixin's conferences and events have grown in international influence, with conferences organized on an ongoing basis in many countries and regions including the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, South Africa, Argentina, Middle East and Singapore.

For more information about the Asia New Vision Forum, please visit Asia New Vision Forum.

About Caixin Global

Caixin Global is one of the most respected global sources for macroeconomic, financial and business news and information about China. Built on Caixin Media's award-winning journalism, Caixin Global delivers fast, reliable business and financial news about China to the world. It offers news in English via a 24/7 digital and mobile platform (caixinglobal.com) and publishes a print magazine Caixin: China Economics and Finance. For more information, please visit www.caixinglobal.com

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Ma Ling

Phone: +86 (010) 8590-5204

Email: [email protected]

About the Singapore Economic Development Board

The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), a government agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, is responsible for strategies that enhance Singapore's position as a global center for business, innovation, and talent. We undertake investment promotion and industry development and work with international businesses, both foreign and local, by providing information, connection to partners, and access to government incentives for their investments. Our mission is to create sustainable economic growth, with vibrant business and good job opportunities for Singapore and Singaporeans. For more information on EDB, please visit www.edb.gov.sg.

Or follow the WeChat official account "BusinessSingapore" for the latest information.

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

For more information: http://www.stb.gov.sg

Singapore Tourism Board for MICE Tourism:

https://www.visitsingapore.com.cn/mice

Or follow the WeChat official account 'VisitingSingapore'

SOURCE Caixin