RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC), a unique and trusted international convenor at the forefront of shaping the future of work, will host the second edition of its annual meeting at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh from January 29-30, 2025.

Second Edition of the Global Labor Market Conference to Take Place in January 2025

More than 40 international ministers will attend the conference, participating in a high-level roundtable that builds on the outcomes of the ministerial roundtable held in 2023.

In partnership with the International Labor Organization, the World Bank, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), GLMC 2025 will also convene thousands of leading labor market stakeholders, including government representatives, policymakers, global CEOs, leaders from international organizations, regulators, researchers and academics, and employee representation groups.

GLMC is introducing six new thematic pillars for 2025 centered on upskilling and reskilling, the benefits of a mobile workforce, bridging the gap between aspirations and expectations for young workers, levelling the playing field on technology, the growth of green jobs, and support for SMEs to generate productive and meaningful work.

The conference agenda includes more than 200 speakers from over 50 countries across Europe, Asia, MENA, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Americas. World experts and policy makers will deliver and participate in keynote speeches, action-led workshops, panel discussions, several stakeholder engagements, networking opportunities, and an academic and youth track.

Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, GLMC's 2025 event will build on the momentum of its inaugural conference in 2023 to continue growing and evolving the global labor market.

Media in attendance will be able to operate from a dedicated media center at the conference and can attend the keynotes, panels, side events and conduct interviews with ministers and the wide range of high-profile speakers and experts in attendance.

