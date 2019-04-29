Second Escape Lounge welcomes visitors at Ontario International Airport

Escape Lounges are all-inclusive premium airport lounges open to all passengers offering a wide variety of amenities including hot and cold food and beverages, plush and relaxing seating with ample power outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi, up-to-the-second flight information and access to national and local newspapers.

The first Escape Lounge located in Terminal 2 has been well-received by visitors since its January grand opening. One frequent traveler who identified herself as Sabrina from Ontario said, "I travel three weeks a month and I was just delighted with this place!" Staff are "attentive, friendly, professional and efficient. And I cannot say enough about the quality of the food or service."

Menu offerings for the ONT lounges are developed by the award-winning Henry Gonzalez, Executive Chef and Owner of Spaggi's, the popular Upland, CA, restaurant.

"The Escape Lounges truly add a new level of comfort with a distinct local flavor to the ONT experience," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "Chef Henry has been dishing creative food options focusing on locally sourced ingredients for two decades and his culinary imagination is sure to generate rave reviews among our airport customers."

Under a 10-year agreement approved by the airport authority, MAG USA designed, built and is operating both of ONT's common-use Escape Lounges. MAG USA's investment totaling $4 million is the latest chapter of the redevelopment of ONT into a world class aviation gateway.

Escape Lounges are part of the American Express Global Lounge CollectionSM giving American Express® Platinum Card® Members complimentary access, along with 2 guests, to all U.S. locations. For others wishing to enjoy the lounge, the fee for entry at the door will be $45 plus tax. A $5 discount will be applied to reservations made online at EscapeLounges.com prior to arrival.

"We are thrilled to open our second Escape Lounge at Ontario International Airport. ONT should be commended for their commitment to offering travelers a truly premium airport experience," said Martin Jones, President and CEO of MAG USA (US subsidiary of the parent company of Escape Lounges).

Escape Lounges are also located in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Oakland International Airport, Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Bradley International Airport near Hartford, CT, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina, and T.F. Green Airport near Providence, RI with at least 5 more locations scheduled to open in 2019. Locations to be announced soon. Additional information is posted at www.EscapeLounges.com.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 67 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About MAG USA

Launched in 2015, MAG USA is the United States' 'go-to' organization for delivering market-leading commercial solutions that transform customer experiences in airports with a focus on Airport Lounges, Car Parking Distribution and Services, as well as P3, Retail and Terminal Developments. MAG USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Manchester Airport Group, UK (MAG) which owns and operates Manchester and London Stansted, East Midlands. MAGworld.com

