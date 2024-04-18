Second Front Hosting Offset Symposium 2024 to Explore Software and Statecraft at Geopolitical and Technological Juncture

Annual symposium on May 16 in Washington DC will convene various stakeholders within the national security and innovation communities

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on facilitating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, is hosting its annual Offset Symposium at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, DC on May 16. This gathering of dynamic speakers from both the public and private sectors aims to foster an engaging and empowering dialogue about important issues such as the role of innovation in national security and best practices in public-private cooperation. Further details on the event and speakers are available here.

Offset attendees hail from a diverse ecosystem including tech leaders, startups, venture capital, primes, and government. The panels will focus on timely topics such as delivering the necessary tech capabilities to warfighters in a changing global landscape, understanding the perspective of legislative and executive decision-makers toward national security and software, and exploring how tech and AI can protect the whole of government amid disinformation campaigns.

Notable speakers include:

Rob Wittman , US Representative (R-VA 1st District). Congressman Wittman serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee.

Congressman Wittman serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee. Pat Ryan , US Representative (D-NY 18th District). Congressman Ryan serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Congressman Ryan serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Schuyler Moore , Chief Technology Officer at U.S. Central Command. Moore is responsible for technology integration and experimentation at CENTCOM. She has previously held leadership roles related to defense technology across DoD, Congress, and tech sector.

Moore is responsible for technology integration and experimentation at CENTCOM. She has previously held leadership roles related to defense technology across DoD, Congress, and tech sector. Justin Fanelli , Chief Technology Officer at US Navy. Fanelli is responsible for driving better and more sustainable IT for Naval warfighters and civil servants. He has previously had various leadership roles across the DoD and Intelligence Community.

Fanelli is responsible for driving better and more sustainable IT for Naval warfighters and civil servants. He has previously had various leadership roles across the DoD and Intelligence Community. Julie McPherson , Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton. McPherson leads the company's Digital Solutions business, one of its fastest-growing segments focused on transforming the nation's top agencies with innovative digital applications and services.

The symposium's top-tier lineup of speakers and officials offers excellent opportunities for emerging tech businesses to establish strong ties with government representatives and remain at the forefront of software and technology advancement. For more information or to register for the event, visit the website at https://www.secondfront.com/offset.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications in order to serve the national security mission. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate the delivery of innovative tools and programs. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/.

SOURCE Second Front Systems