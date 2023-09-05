Second Front opens first overseas office in UK to engage MoD, Intelligence Community

News provided by

Second Front Systems

05 Sep, 2023, 13:16 ET

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems®, U.S.-based public-benefit software company which accelerates the delivery of mission-critical software solutions to the government, is announcing today the opening of its first overseas office in London, United Kingdom. This expansion underscores 2F's dedication to fostering international collaborations and driving advancements in the realm of federal security and technology.

By expanding into the UK market, Second Front will extend the reach of Game Warden, its cybersecurity hosting and accreditation platform, to make advanced modern software available for public sector entities on a global scale.

"We're thrilled to be establishing a presence in the UK with our CTO Enrique Oti standing up our London office," said Tyler Sweatt, Second Front Chief Executive Officer. "With a long history as close allies, crafting and maintaining paths to continued partnership are key to our prosperity and security. Building this digital bridge between allied nations will deliver software solutions critical to national security."

This step follows Second Front's oversubscribed $32 Million Series A including $2M from UK's Gallos Technologies Limited in January 2023, acceptance to AWS European Defence Accelerator, and the appointment of Lathan Turner as EVP for Global Public Sector.

By harnessing the power of collaboration, Second Front strives to provide our national security entities with the most cutting-edge software solutions, ensuring that our collective defence capabilities remain agile, adaptable, and ahead of emerging threats. To learn more about Second Front Systems and Game Warden, visit secondfront.co.uk.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defence contractors to startups—and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden cybersecurity hosting and accreditation platform to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit secondfront.co.uk

SOURCE Second Front Systems

Also from this source

Second Front Systems® Appoints Lathan Turner to EVP of Global Public Sector

Venture-backed Defense Startup, Second Front Systems, Announces Promotion of Tyler Sweatt to CEO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.