Second Front's Game Warden Platform Achieves FedRAMP® In-Process Designation and Marketplace Listing

WILMINGTON, Del., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on facilitating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, has achieved In Process designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®). 2F's DevSecOps platform, Game Warden, is actively working towards FedRAMP Authorization through the agency authorization process and is now listed on the FedRAMP marketplace.

FedRAMP is a United States federal government-wide compliance program providing a standardized approach to security assessment for cloud products and services and provides accreditation for the federal government's adoption of cloud solutions.

"Receiving this In Process marketplace designation from FedRAMP further solidifies the reliability of our offerings as we enable our users to adopt modern cloud technologies while ensuring the security of federal information through FedRAMP's rigorous standards," said Tyler Sweatt, 2F's CEO. "This paves the way for future cloud use and enables Second Front to deliver even more secure and efficient solutions for public benefit."

This achievement validates 2F's commitment to secure software delivery and allows 2F to now offer multiple accreditation paths. This empowers both commercial and government organizations to confidently leverage technology solutions while continuing to prioritize the security of federal information and data.

"As we navigate the need for updated and secure government technology, collaboration is crucial to ensuring the rapid deployment of accredited and safe solutions," said Donnie Hasseltine, 2F's VP of Security. "By working closely with government agencies, we can accelerate discussions for emerging technologies to deliver mission-critical solutions that meet the highest standards of security and reliability."

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially proven software as a service (SaaS) applications in order to serve the national security mission. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate the delivery of innovative tools and programs. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public-benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/ .

About FedRAMP

FedRAMP is a government-wide program designed to drive the adoption of secure cloud services across federal agencies. By offering a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies, FedRAMP ensures a heightened level of security while promoting efficiency and innovation in the federal government's IT infrastructure. For more information, visit: https://www.fedramp.gov/program-basics/ .

