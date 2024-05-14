Second Front Systems and Microsoft Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Delivery of SaaS

Collaboration allows government users to access commercial SaaS on Azure through Game Warden

WILMINGTON, Del., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on enabling the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, today announced its collaboration with Microsoft on Game Warden, which will allow US government users to embrace innovative solutions faster and more securely.

This collaboration will seamlessly connect commercial technology and government agencies with accredited commercial SaaS software. It will also complement Microsoft's existing work on improving information and data protection as the US government's cloud computing platform of record.

"We are proud to provide Azure customers with a faster accreditation process through Game Warden, ensuring that the security of systems are in alignment with government standards," said Tyler Sweatt, 2F's CEO. "Our work together will accelerate national security priorities, providing the US government with new technology as quickly and safely as possible."

Microsoft's accredited Azure Government meets government security and compliance standards for cloud services. Combined with 2F's Game Warden, users can access best-in-class solutions that are in line with US government security standards. Microsoft is the latest organization to join Second Front in its mission to accelerate the adoption of commercial technology to the U.S and allied warfighters through Game Warden.

"Microsoft is deeply committed to serving the national security community and we are excited about working with Second Front to expand on that commitment," said Wes Anderson, VP of Defense, Microsoft. "By collaborating with Second Front, we are able to accelerate the availability of mission-critical SaaS to our government customers. For ISVs built on Azure, this opens the pathway to regulated production environments."

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially proven software as a service (SaaS) applications in order to serve the national security mission. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate the delivery of innovative tools and programs. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/ .

