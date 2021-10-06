Second Home Transaction Volume Decreased from Pandemic Peak but Still Higher than Pre-pandemic Levels

"A year ago as Pacaso was preparing to launch, we wanted to better understand the second home market, and quickly realized there was a massive gap in local, timely second home data," said Pacaso CEO Austin Allison. "It's estimated that there are nearly 10 million second homes in the U.S., and with pandemic-driven shifts that have allowed people greater flexibility around where they live and work, we expect to see this number continue to grow. The second home housing market represents a significant subset of the market that is critical to watch in order to fully understand the U.S. housing market."

The report found that across the nation, second home rate locks--a proxy for transactions-- increased throughout the pandemic, peaking in Summer 2020 and again in Spring 2021, but falling 26.6% year over year this past summer. Despite this recent cooling of the pandemic-fueled second home surge, overall market share of second homes is still up from pre-pandemic levels. From 2017 through 2019, second home transactions averaged a 3.8% quarterly market share of all rate locks. As of summer 2021, that percentage was up from pre-pandemic levels, with second homes comprising a 4.3% market share.

Across the board, second home transactions are mostly down, but prices remain highly elevated and continue to rise. All but one county tracked in Pacaso's report saw double-digit price growth in second home purchase prices this past summer. Kauai, Hawaii saw the highest growth, with a median purchase price of $1.25 million, up 83.3% compared to a year ago. The island of Kauai has seen sharp growth in tourism and leisure travel since travel bans to the area were lifted. Wasatch County, Utah and Gunnison County, Colorado also saw sharp increases, up 53.9% and 53.2% respectively year over year. Prior to this spike, Wasatch County historically had a lower median second home price than neighboring Summit County, Utah, which is home to popular resort town Park City. Meanwhile, Gunnison County, located in the Colorado Rockies and home to ski resort Crested Butte, still has a lower median second home price than neighboring Summit County, Colorado, which is home to Breckenridge.

Of the top 50 second home destinations analyzed, 46 saw a year-over-year decline in transaction activity in the summer months. However, four markets stood out as exceptions: In Kauai, Hawaii, rate locks for second homes were up 23.5%. Summit County and Eagle County, Colorado, also saw annual increases of 10.2% and 9.8%, respectively, and Boise County, Idaho, saw a 4.4% increase in second home mortgage rate locks year over year.

"It's clear that there's been a sea change not only in where people live and work, but also where they choose to get away from it all. The market looks completely different than it did two or three years ago," said Pacaso CEO Austin Allison. "It used to be that major metros were the primary hotbeds of real estate activity, and now we are seeing double-digit price growth across the entire U.S., and intense interest in second homes in places like Boise, Idaho, and Eagle County up in the Colorado Rockies. This widespread demand is creating a new wave of second home markets with more moderate median home prices but the same types of amenities and outdoor recreation options typical of their more famous counterparts."

At the other extreme, El Dorado County, California saw the biggest decline in second home mortgage rate lock volumes, down by 62.5%, which was almost certainly related to this summer's wildfires in Lake Tahoe. Cass County, Minnesota (-60.7%), Chelan County, Washington, and Beaufort County, South Carolina were just behind, both down 59% year over year. Most of these markets posted extreme growth the year before, which was not sustained.

Methodology

Pacaso identified the nation's top second home markets by compiling census data on counties with a percentage of seasonal homes and median home values at or above the top 20th percentile and by excluding those below the bottom 10th percentile of counties with the fewest households. Counties without at least 20 second home transactions in the period were also excluded from the analysis.

Pacaso then analyzed real estate activity in the top second home markets by observing mortgage rate lock data, a leading indicator of second home buying activity. When applying for a mortgage rate lock, a home buyer must specify whether they are securing a mortgage rate for a primary home, secondary home or an investment property. Approximately 80% of mortgage rate locks result in home purchases. Mortgage rate lock data was provided by real estate analytics firm Optimal Blue and includes a sizable share of the market that is taken to be representative of the whole. Second home rate lock transactions and median purchase price data were sourced at the county level with the months June through August 2021 comprising the "summer" period in this analysis.

Pacaso Second Home Market Report County Metro (For Reference) Share of 2nd

Home Rate

Locks 2nd Home

Transactions

YoY Median 2nd

Home

Purchase

Price Median 2nd

Home

Purchase

Price YoY Median 2nd Home

Purchase Price Last

Year Summit County, Colorado Breckenridge, CO 60.2% 10.2% $821,000 30.5% $629,000 Summit County, Utah Park City, UT 28.4% -42.4% $915,000 20.5% $760,000 Valley County, Idaho McCall, ID 58.1% -51.7% $585,000 46.6% $399,000 Barnstable County, Massachusetts Barnstable, MA (Cape Cod) 33.5% -56.2% $660,000 25.7% $525,000 Eagle County, Colorado Vail, CO 30.1% 9.8% $975,000 43.3% $680,000 Grand County, Colorado Granby, CO (Winter Park) 59.9% -24.2% $695,000 20.9% $575,000 Mono County, California Mammoth Lakes, CA 41.1% -58.4% $679,000 33.9% $507,000 Cape May County, New Jersey Ocean City, NJ 55.1% -53.5% $650,000 28.7% $505,000 Park County, Colorado Fairplay, CO 34.8% -14.6% $559,000 34.7% $415,000 Gunnison County, Colorado Crested Butte, CO 31.8% -41.3% $780,000 53.2% $509,000 Routt County, Colorado Steamboat Springs, CO 30.5% -37.5% $740,000 45.5% $509,000 Monroe County, Florida Key West, FL (Florida Keys) 34.6% -44.0% $780,000 22.8% $635,000 Worcester County, Maryland Ocean City, MD 58.4% -53.5% $375,000 19.6% $314,000 Calaveras County, California San Andreas, CA 27.0% -46.4% $495,000 36.0% $364,000 Collier County, Florida Naples, FL 24.2% -21.3% $455,000 11.0% $410,000 Dare County, North Carolina Kill Devil Hills, NC 49.0% -47.3% $510,000 24.8% $409,000 Archuleta County, Colorado Steamboat Springs, CO 32.0% -53.9% $492,000 22.6% $402,000 Wasatch County, Utah Heber, UT 21.9% -39.5% $947,000 53.9% $616,000 Carroll County, New Hampshire Conway, NH 35.8% -26.6% $397,000 34.6% $295,000 Tillamook County, Oregon Tillamook, OR 39.1% -12.8% $529,000 21.6% $435,000 Nevada County, California Truckee, CA 15.1% -43.5% $956,000 39.6% $685,000 El Dorado County, California South Lake Tahoe, CA 9.0% -62.5% $600,000 14.2% $525,000 Sussex County, Delaware Rehoboth Beach, DE 32.1% -38.2% $475,000 14.7% $414,000 Beaufort County, South Carolina Hilton Head Island, SC 21.2% -59.0% $496,000 28.8% $385,000 Tuolumne County, California Sonora, CA 20.8% -41.1% $425,000 34.9% $315,000 Clatsop County, Oregon Astoria, OR 20.3% -16.7% $505,000 16.2% $435,000 Boise County, Idaho Boise, ID 44.4% 4.4% $509,000 45.1% $351,000 Watauga County, North Carolina Boone, NC 47.3% -48.0% $413,000 13.0% $365,000 Lincoln County, Oregon Newport, OR 23.8% -31.4% $490,000 11.5% $440,000 Washington County, Rhode Island Providence, RI 24.2% -39.4% $660,000 22.5% $539,000 Kauai County, Hawaii Kapa'a, HI 19.1% 23.5% $1,250,000 83.3% $682,000 Kane County, Utah Kanab, UT 56.5% -49.0% $360,000 28.6% $280,000 Belknap County, New Hampshire Laconia, NH 25.5% -42.4% $421,000 17.8% $358,000 Walton County, Florida Miramar Beach, FL 37.0% -35.1% $750,000 27.8% $587,000 Currituck County, North Carolina Currituck, NC (Outer Banks) 25.4% -58.8% $655,000 37.9% $475,000 Coconino County, Arizona Flagstaff, AZ 31.2% -48.0% $558,000 36.1% $410,000 Bonner County, Idaho Sandpoint, ID 20.5% -53.5% $675,000 37.8% $490,000 Lake County, Montana Polson, MT 30.1% -38.9% $583,000 22.8% $474,000 Kittitas County, Washington Ellensburg, WA 21.4% -36.8% $633,000 10.0% $575,000 Camden County, Missouri Camdenton, MO 48.0% -52.6% $319,000 21.2% $263,000 Hancock County, Maine Bar Harbor, ME 30.1% -44.4% $420,000 20.0% $350,000 Carteret County, North Carolina Emerald Isle, NC (Crystal Coast) 34.0% -44.5% $464,000 26.1% $368,000 Windham County, Vermont Stratton, VT 35.5% -56.9% $338,000 32.4% $255,000 Nelson County, Virginia Lovingston, VA (Shenandoah Valley) 45.5% -28.6% $374,000 30.2% $288,000 Chelan County, Washington Wenatchee, WA 25.0% -59.0% $699,000 39.8% $500,000 Brunswick County, North Carolina Carolina Beach, NC 22.4% -54.1% $447,000 28.5% $348,000 Grafton County, New Hampshire Lebanon, NH 18.0% -57.6% $329,000 25.9% $261,000 Cass County, Minnesota Lake Shore, MN 33.9% -60.7% $405,000 24.6% $325,000 Windsor County, Vermont Hartford, VT 28.1% -37.3% $406,000 16.0% $350,000 Lee County, Florida Sanibel Island, Fl 16.7% -3.6% $350,000 8.0% $324,000

