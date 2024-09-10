Fortune and Great Place To Work Name Pacaso to 2024 Best Workplaces in Real Estate List

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected Pacaso , the leading tech-enabled marketplace for co-ownership of luxury vacation homes, for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ List. This is Pacaso's second time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Pacaso is one of the best companies to work for in the country. The Best Workplaces in Real Estate award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 29,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the real estate industry.

"At Pacaso, we believe that our people are our greatest asset, and their enthusiasm and hard work are key to our continued growth and success. Being recognized as one of the best places to work in real estate underscores the exceptional talent and dedication of our team," said Austin Allison, CEO and co-founder of Pacaso. "Our commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment is instrumental in delivering on our mission. Thanks to our incredible crew, we continue to innovate and elevate the second home experience for our owners."

The Best Workplaces in Real Estate list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

In addition to this year's accolade, Pacaso ranked as a Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ (Small And Medium) in 2023. In 2022, Pacaso also ranked as a Best Medium Workplaces™, Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™, Best Workplace for Real Estate™, and Millennials™.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

To learn more about opportunities to join the Pacaso crew, please visit www.pacaso.com/careers .

About Pacaso

Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make buying, owning, and selling a vacation home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Pacaso offers DIY services for real estate co-owners.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Real Estate List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Real Estate by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of over 8.2 million employees in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those, more than 29,000 responses came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the real estate industry, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. To be eligible for this list, companies must have at least 10 employees. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

