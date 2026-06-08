Second Nature Brands Acquires Tillamook Country Smoker

With sales of more than $175 million, Tillamook is a leader in protein rich clean label on-the-go meat snacks such as zero-sugar jerky, beef sticks and sausages made from simple all-natural ingredients. The company operates two best-in-class manufacturing facilities in Oregon and employs approximately 480 people.

Adam Butler, CEO of Second Nature Brands, said: "Tillamook is a great addition to our growing portfolio of better-for-you snacks, known for quality natural ingredients, innovation, and consistently outperforming its competitors on taste and customer satisfaction. With consumer demand for genuinely clean on-the-go protein snacks rocketing, we see fantastic opportunities to leverage our joint expertise and capabilities to bring Tillamook to even more discerning consumers across the US.

"With a winning brand in a highly-attractive growth category worth over $5 billion, the Tillamook team has an impressive track record of driving innovation, growth and performance and we look forward to working with them to build on their successes to date and realize our significant ambitions for the Tillamook brand and the wider business."

Shane Chambers, CEO of Tillamook, said: "We are incredibly excited to be joining SNB, who share our values and passion to deliver consumers only the best clean high quality on-the-go snacks and nutrition. We know the Tillamook brand and business will thrive under their stewardship and look forward to working with our new colleagues to take Tillamook to the next level."

Headquartered in Chicago, Second Nature Brands is pursuing an ambitious growth strategy centered on innovation, organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This included the acquisition of Voortman in 2024, Sahale Snacks in 2023 and Brownie Brittle in 2022. Second Nature Brands is a portfolio company of CapVest Partners LLP.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Solomon Partners acted as financial advisor to Second Nature Brands.

Contact Details:

Ben Valdimarsson

+44 (0)7889 805930

[email protected]

SOURCE Second Nature Brands