Second Nature Brands appoints Jacobo Capuano as Chief Supply Chain Officer to support further M&A activity, integration and future growth

DETROIT, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Nature Brands, the US-based creator of premium, nutritional and better-for-you snacks and treats, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacobo Capuano as its new Chief Supply Chain Officer, reporting to CEO Victor Mehren.

Jacobo Capuano, Chief Supply Chain Officer
Second Nature Brands owns a growing portfolio of leading brands including: Kar's Nuts, the #1 branded trail mix delivering better-for-you, on-the-go fueling snacks; Second Nature Snacks, a pioneer in natural, non-GMO-verified premium snacks and trail mixes created for a healthy, on-the-go lifestyle; Sanders, the leader in premium, small-batch, kettle-cooked sea salt caramels; and Brownie Brittle, a category-defying thin brownie snack.

Capuano has 30 years of experience across manufacturing and supply chain across several industries, including Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG). He has extensive experience in leading teams to deliver strategic operational transformations to support fast-growing and acquisitive organizations, while also driving cultural alignment and positive team engagement.

Most recently, Capuano served as the Chief Operating Officer at TruRoots Company, a private equity backed food and beverage company where he led the end-to-end Supply Chain. Prior to this he held US and international roles with a number of industry leaders including Procter & Gamble, Givaudan Flavours, Clorox, and The Live Kindly Company.  

Commenting on the appointment, Victor Mehren, CEO of Second Nature Brands, said: "Jacobo is a highly regarded values-led leader with a great track record and experience, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team. His appointment significantly strengthens the Second Nature Brands leadership team in support of the ambitious plans we have to grow the business through more acquisitions, as well as strong organic growth and superior operational performance."

Jacobo Capuano said: "I'm very excited about joining Second Nature Brands and working with the team on delivering their ambitious plans and objectives for the future. The company already has a great portfolio of brands and products and I look forward to helping the company capitalize on the many opportunities in our core market and in doing so create a US leader in better snacks and treats."

