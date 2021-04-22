Second Nature Brands Pledges to Plant One Million Trees Over the Next Five Years

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Nature Brands, a leading snack and treats company with brands Kar's Nuts, Second Nature Snacks, and Sanders Chocolates, today announced its pledge to plant one million trees by 2026. The company will focus its tree-planting efforts on global agroforestry initiatives and local planting and tree restoration throughout the greater Detroit area.

To help meet its goal, Second Nature Brands is also announcing partnerships with One Tree Planted, an environmental nonprofit that is on a mission to make our planet greener, one tree at a time, ReLeaf Michigan, a statewide nonprofit volunteer tree planting and education organization, and Vanguard Community Development, a broad-based community development entity that advocates and works for Detroit's Historic North End neighborhood.

"Our vision for the future is to make things better by nourishing people and nature and planting one million trees with partners like One Tree Planted and ReLeaf Michigan helps us toward delivering on that vision," said Victor Mehren, CEO of Second Nature Brands. "With more than 90% of the ingredients in our products coming from trees, it's vital to our business that farms and forests thrive. Whether it's cacao trees in Africa or shade trees here in Detroit, planting trees helps slow climate change, rejuvenate crops, and promote healthier living locally and abroad."

Second Nature Snacks Purchases to Help Plant Trees Internationally

Under its Second Nature Snacks brand, the company will donate a portion of its revenue across all its products, including its new Second Nature Snacks' SmartMix line, to help support tree planting programs in Cote d'Ivoire, where the company sources its cacao.

"We're honored to work with Second Nature Brands on reaching their goal of planting one million trees," Matt Hill, chief environmental evangelist for One Tree Planted. "One Tree Planted initiatives bring great benefits to local communities, contribute to cleaner air and water, enhance biodiversity, and create a positive impact on people and the planet."

Local Commitment to Detroit Tree Planting

In partnership with Vanguard Community Development, ReLeaf Michigan, and the Detroit Collaborative Design Center in the University of Detroit Mercy School of Architecture, Second Nature Brands employees will be planting trees in the community park, Black Bottom Park, in May this year. The event will be the first of the company's planned quarterly restoration and planting events for the next three years and beyond.

"Planting trees locally will not only help beautify our city but also contribute to the health and wellbeing of our community which is vital to Second Nature Brands' success as a local company," continued Mehren.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

About ReLeaf Michigan

ReLeaf Michigan is the only statewide 501 (c)(3) nonprofit volunteer tree planting and education organization in Michigan. Founded by leading arborists who recognized that Michigan was losing its tree canopy at an alarming rate, ReLeaf Michigan's mission is to educate the public on the value of trees and how to properly select, plant and maintain them. Since 1988, ReLeaf Michigan has worked with over 400 Michigan communities to plant more than 30,000 trees on public land. The organization also offers educational opportunities for communities, such as Forestry Networks which facilitate the technical training for municipal tree management across the state. They also lead the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, a family-friendly search for the largest trees in Michigan. ReLeaf Michigan is supported by the generosity of people who care about trees, the environment, and enriching their local communities. Learn more about ReLeaf Michigan and how you can get involved at releafmichigan.org.

About Second Nature Brands

Second Nature Brands is a leading creator of snacks and treats that make lives better, naturally. By investing in new product development, thoughtful ingredient sourcing, and innovative business processes, Second Nature Brands is reimagining premium and better-for-you snacks and treats. Under its growing family of brands, Kar's Nuts®, Second Nature Snacks®, and Sanders Chocolates®, Second Nature Brands has an extensive distribution network across the United States and a growing direct-to-consumer eCommerce presence. Currently, Kar's Nuts® and Second Nature Snacks® are two of the best-selling trail mix brands in the nation, including the #1 selling Kar's Sweet 'n Salty Mix. Sanders Chocolates is one of the largest kettle-cooked, small-batch crafter of sea salt caramel treats in the U.S. Find out more at Second Nature Brands ( www.secondnaturebrandsus.com ), Kar's Nuts ( www.karsnuts.com ), Second Nature Snacks ( www.secondnaturesnacks.com ), and Sanders Chocolates (www.sanderscandy.com).

