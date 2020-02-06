Second Phase Introduces AI-driven Automatic Product Recommendations for B2B Web Store

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Phase , a Billtrust solution and the leader in B2B eCommerce for wholesale distribution companies, has added artificial-intelligence (AI)-based Automatic Product Recommendations to their web store offering, creating upselling and cross-selling opportunities to drive sales, as well as a differentiated customer experience.

Using past buying behavior to predict related or more cost-effective products, companies buying online from wholesale distributors will now see recommendations helping them save time and improve their buying experience. In addition, web store administrators can easily configure recommendations to boost or exclude products based on promotions, seasonality or other situations.

"Automatic Product Recommendations helps distributors selling online to maximize product exposure and increase sales while offering a differentiated and superior customer experience at a price point any distributor can afford,'' said Mark Kostovny, Group President, Second Phase at Billtrust. "Along with seamless ERP integration and unlimited SKU capacity, our AI-based web store solution provides the ideal beginning to the B2B order-to-cash process that is unique to Billtrust customers."

About Second Phase

Second Phase , a Billtrust solution, provides B2B sellers with ecommerce capabilities and web stores offering their customers an optimized experience. Configurable and seamlessly integrated with existing ERPs, Second Phase-designed web stores drive businesses further and serve customers 24/7 while remaining cost effective with turnkey solutions to totally custom builds. Acquired by Billtrust in 2019, Second Phase's offerings represent the first step in the order-to-cash process.

About Billtrust

Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the credit-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

SOURCE Billtrust

Related Links

http://www.billtrust.com

