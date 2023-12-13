Second successful live-fire for RTX's Raytheon Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor

News provided by

RTX

13 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Tactical ballistic missile acquired, tracked and intercepted

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, completed another successful live-fire demonstration of the advanced, 360-degree Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, known as LTAMDS. This tactical ballistic missile live fire represents the latest in a series of test event successes, closely following the cruise missile live fire test and the recently completed contractor verification testing. All milestones validate the radar's performance and progression through developmental testing.

Continue Reading
For this test event, conducted in partnership with the U.S. Army, a tactical ballistic missile surrogate was launched, flying a threat-representative trajectory. The target was acquired and tracked by LTAMDS, its track data was passed to the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) for launch command, and LTAMDS guided a PAC-3, Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI), missile to intercept. 

"With each test, we're putting the radar up against realistic threats that our forces could face on the battlefield. And with each success, we see capability improvement for this transformational radar," said U.S. Army COL Jason Tate, STARE Project Manager for PEO Missiles and Space. "From the start, the goal was to design a next-generation radar capable of outpacing the full range of current and future threats – and we will achieve that goal with LTAMDS."

Six LTAMDS radars are currently progressing through integration and test activities simultaneously at multiple government and Raytheon test sites. Formal testing will continue in 2024.

LTAMDS is the next generation air and missile defense radar for the U.S. Army. A 360-degree, Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, powered by Raytheon-manufactured Gallium Nitride, LTAMDS provides dramatically more performance against the range of threats, from manned and unmanned aircraft to cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and hypersonics.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, offensive and defensive cybersecurity tools, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX

