Synagro continues to focus on optimizing operations, fully integrating a positive safety culture and creating value for its municipal partners as part of its sustainable growth plan.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synagro Technologies, Inc., North America's leading provider of sustainable solutions for biosolids, organics and residuals, today announced that the biosolids drying facility it operates and maintains for the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District (GLSD) in North Andover, Massachusetts, has achieved the milestone designation of Highly Protected Risk (HPR) from FM, a leading commercial property insurance company specializing in loss prevention services worldwide.

Second Synagro Facility Achieves Milestone Designation of HPR – “Highly Protected Risk”

The drying facility in North Andover is the company's second HPR designation this year, with additional Synagro facilities in the process of achieving this premier rank. A location recognized with HPR status has implemented all reasonable loss prevention measures to protect buildings, equipment and contents from all losses, including those caused by natural hazards. It also includes establishing human element programs, installing and upgrading sprinkler systems, addressing dust exposures and taking measures to proactively maintain this status.

Matt Busch, Chief Operating Officer, Synagro, said, "Attaining the highest designation of operational and safety standards is a huge win for our facility leadership and their commitment to driving continuous improvement. We appreciate all the hardworking and safety-focused employees who helped us reach this valuable milestone."

The HPR award was presented by Michelle Blanchet, Operations Vice President, Account Engineering Group Manager, FM. "This milestone reflects Synagro's commitment to serving its customers and the communities where it operates by ensuring its facilities are well protected. Achieving HPR status is a significant recognition of this dedication, and FM is proud to partner with Synagro in supporting these efforts."

"Synagro is committed to providing the most effective solutions for customers and being the best in the industry, from both a safety and risk management perspective," added Brent Proudfoot, Vice President, Health, Safety and Fleet Compliance, Synagro. "The achievement of HPR status for a second facility in one year demonstrates the true dedication of our employees."

As Synagro executes on its Sustainable Growth plan, the company's capabilities allow for even larger positive impacts on people and the planet. To learn more about Synagro, visit www.synagro.com.

About Synagro

Synagro Technologies, Inc. is North America's leading provider of sustainable solutions for biosolids, organics and residuals. We offer a comprehensive suite of environmental services to help ensure water quality, support regenerative agriculture and promote circularity. With the most experienced team in the industry, Synagro leverages innovative technologies to help our customers clean water, increase organics recycling and have a net positive impact on people and the planet. Visit www.synagro.com to learn more.

About FM

Established nearly two centuries ago, FM is a leading mutual insurance group whose capital, scientific research capability and engineering expertise are solely dedicated to property risk management and the resilience of its policyholder-owners. These owners, who share the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable, represent many of the world's largest organizations, including one of every four Fortune 500 companies. They work with FM to better understand the hazards that can impact their business continuity to make cost-effective risk management decisions, combining property loss prevention with insurance protection.

