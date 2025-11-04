Transaction Facilitates Geographic Expansion in Virginia and Washington, D.C., and Further Builds Municipal Relationships in the Area.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synagro Technologies, Inc., North America's leading provider of sustainable solutions for biosolids, organics and residuals, today announced the acquisition of the assets of Nutri-Blend, Inc., a trusted name in biosolids services in the Virginia and Washington, D.C., region for more than 30 years.

Synagro Acquires the Assets of Nutri-Blend, Inc., Expanding Services in the Virginia Region.

"This acquisition continues broadening our client base in the region and expanding our biosolids-management services," said Ben Gilreath, Vice President, Corporate Development and Mergers and Acquisitions, Synagro. "We look forward to welcoming the Nutri-Blend employees to the Synagro family."

"I looked for a strong, well-recognized company to help support and grow our asset base," said Lawrence Matthews, President, Nutri-Blend. "Knowing most of the companies in the biosolids-management industry, I chose to partner with Synagro because of their leadership and performance, as well as their commitment to continue with our staff, client base and local farmers."

This acquisition helps Synagro grow its positive environmental impacts while continuing to provide the superior service on which Nutri-Blend customers rely. Nutri-Blend has built a reputation rooted in responsible environmental practices and strong local relationships with the agricultural community.

"Synagro is proud to build on Nutri-Blend's long-standing legacy of responsibly serving Virginia's agricultural heritage and farming communities," said Curt Kleinsorg, Vice President, Regional Operations, Synagro. "This acquisition deepens our shared commitment to promoting the beneficial use of biosolids and broadens our service capabilities across the region."

Synagro Technologies, Inc. is North America's leading provider of sustainable solutions for biosolids, organics and residuals. We offer a comprehensive suite of environmental services to help ensure water quality, support regenerative agriculture and promote circularity. With the most experienced team in the industry, Synagro leverages innovative technologies to help our customers clean water, increase organics recycling and have a net positive impact on people and the planet. Visit www.synagro.com to learn more.

